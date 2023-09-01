BYD to drop ‘Build Your Dreams’ rear badging on Atto 3 and Seal EVs in Europe following customer feedback

In BYD, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 1 September 2023 1:30 pm / 5 comments

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has announced that it will drop its ‘Build Your Dreams’ brand name badging on the rear on the Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan sold in Europe. The move will also cover its vehicles sold in the UK.

The brand entered the UK market in March this year with the Atto 3, and is set to expand its range of offerings there with the introduction of the Seal and Dolphin hatchback. As Auto Express reports, the company made the decision to remove the badging, which spells out its name alphabetically, following customer feedback on it in several European markets, including the UK.

Company executives said the lengthy badging across the rear has proven divisive among both those buying and selling its cars, with some parties suggesting that the aspirational message highlights BYD’s Chinese origins.

The announcement was made during the European launch of the Seal. According to Tim Bryant, BYD’s European customer experience manager, the badging on the Seal will be simpler and cleaner as a result of the feedback. “I’m pleased to say that we’ve listened to customer feedback and thanks to our rapid supply chains, Seal models for Europe will have discrete badging,” he said.

The publication added that the badging is also being dropped from the tailgate of current production Atto 3s for the market, and these will find their way into UK stock in due course. The name will however remain on the Dolphin for the foreseeable future. On the Dolphin, instead of being affixed badges, the brand name is stamped into the tailgate pressing, and as such removing it would be too costly.

