2024 Kia EV9 launched in Malaysia – two GT-Line AWD variants; 6 or 7 seats; 505 km EV range; from RM370k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Kia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 3 2024 2:09 pm

Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto, today launched the Kia EV9, which will be offered in two fully-imported (CBU) variants, both in GT-Line guise and with the same powertrain. The difference is in the number of seats, with the more affordable option being a seven-seater priced at RM369,668 on-the-road without insurance. Meanwhile, the second variant of the brand’s fully electric flagship SUV comes with six seats and goes for RM374,668.

Included with each purchase is a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty. Buyers will have five colours to choose from, including Ocean Blue, Snow White Pearl, Pebble Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Iceberg Green.

As mentioned as the start, the EV9 line-up in Malaysia use the same powertrain, which is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup rated at 385 PS (380 hp or 283 kW) and 700 Nm. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

The range figure is identical too at 505 km following the WLTP standard. This is thanks to a 99.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that supports DC charging (CCS2) at a max capacity of 350 kW, so a 10-80% state of charge can be reached in just 24 minutes. Alternatively, there’s slower AC charging (Type 2) at a peak of 11 kW, with a full charge requiring 10.5 hours. A vehicle-to-load (V2L) system is also present that is capable of outputting up to 3.58 kW to power electrical accessories and devices.

Equipment-wise, both variants are nearly identical and come standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, cube-design automatic LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, rear LED fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, a sunroof, a powered tailgate and all-around parking sensors. Interestingly, we’re also getting cameras in place of traditional side mirrors, with the video feed shown on dedicated displays near the A-pillars inside the vehicle.

The list continues with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear-view mirror that doubles as a display for a rear camera, selectable drive modes, paddle shifters to control regenerative braking, a head-up display, three-zone climate control (dual-zone front, single-zone rear) with all-row vents, leatherette seat upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the EV9 come with seven airbags (dual front, sides, curtains and centre side), a surround view monitor, the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction control, ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, brake auto hold, rear occupant alert, safe exit assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors for the second and third row.

No shortage of ADAS either, including High Beam Assist, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (front, rear and side), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, Lane Following Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

2024 Kia EV9 spec sheet; click to enlarge

The last system is can engage autonomous emergency braking or provide steering assistance to avoid or mitigate collisions when dealing with junction turning/crossing, oncoming traffic lane changes, oncoming traffic and side lane changes.

As you can tell, the EV9 we’re getting is pretty well equipped regardless of variant, so the only thing you need to decide is how many seats you need. Go with the cheaper seven-seat option and you get a 60:40 split-folding bench in the second row with one-touch sliding function. With the more expensive six-seat variant, you get two individual Relaxion seats that are powered and come with ottomans.

2024 Kia EV9 price list; click to enlarge

It should be noted the front seats on both variants are Premium Relaxion units that come with power adjustment in addition to massaging, ventilation and heating functions – memory is only for the driver’s seat.

With all said and done, what do you think of the Kia EV9? With RM5,000 being the price gap between the six- and seven-seat variants, which one would you go for? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

