2024 Kia EV9 launched in Singapore – GT-Line, 385 PS, up to 512 km EV range; Malaysian launch this year?

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / January 15 2024 12:23 pm

The Kia EV9 was launched in Singapore during the recent Singapore Motorshow and is priced at SGD289,999 (around RM1 million) without COE (A1 banding). Offered in a sole GT-Line trim, the brand’s fully electric flagship SUV is strictly a six-seater with a 2-2-2 layout, although customers can have two options for the second-row captain chairs.

The one you see here is with swivel seats, which can be rotated 180 degrees to the right to face the third row – it also can be rotated 90 degrees to the left. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for relaxation seats (there are the default option) that can be reclined further than the swivel seats. All seats are upholstered in vegan leather, with those at the front being powered and with heating and ventilation functions.

As for the rest of the equipment, the EV9 comes with 19-inch aero wheels, LED exterior lighting, a sunroof, an illuminated grille with pixel-like pattern, retractable door handles, digital side mirrors, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a head-up display, climate control with second- and third-row air vents, a wireless charging pad, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and a powered tailgate.

Safety and driver assistance systems include eight airbags, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Driver Steering Assist, Auto Evasive Steering Assist, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance, lane keep assist with follow assist, a surround view monitor as well as autonomous emergency braking.

In terms of the powertrain, the EV9 has a 99.8-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery providing a range of up to 512 km following the WLTP standard. Both AC and DC charging are available, the former at up to 11 kW (10-80% state of charge in eight hours and seven minutes), while the latter goes up to 350 kW (10-80% SoC in 24 minutes).

The battery powers a pair of electric motors – one on each axle for all-wheel drive – rated at 385 PS (380 hp or 283 kW) and 700 Nm of torque. This allows the big SUV to get from 0-100 km/h in six seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h. We say big because the EV9 measures 5,015 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 3,100 mm.

The EV9 first made its Southeast Asian launch debut in Indonesia back in August last year and is expected to be launched in Malaysia soon based on a local sighting in the same month. Are you looking forward to the EV9’s arrival here?

