First unveiled as a concept in November 2021, the Kia EV9 has now been unveiled, bringing a three-row SUV to the Korean brand’s line-up of fully electric vehicles. As with the EV9 Concept and the production EV6, the EV9 is built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture, and the EV9 is offered in six- and seven-seat configurations.

Most of the EV9 Concept’s blocky silhouette has been carried over to the EV9, albeit with productionised details such as the revised headlamps, conventional exterior mirrors, door handles and more. Its ‘Digital Tiger Face’ has been adapted from the concept vehicle, where clusters of cube lamps reside next to the headlamps. Meanwhile, its wheels are a four-segment revision of the three-segment design on the concept.

Kia’s ‘Technology for Life’ pillar of its ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy promote values that are central to the creation of the EV9 interior, said the manufacturer, where space, technology and comfort for all passengers have been prioritised.

Inside, front- and second-row occupants can recline their seats at the same time to relax and rest while the EV9 is being charged. The second-row seats can be turned 180 degrees to face the third row, and the latter also offers its occupants cupholders and power outlets for charging mobile devices.

For infotainment, the EV9 combines two 12.3-inch touchscreens with a five-inch segment display for control of the vehicle’s functions, and to ensure “physical buttons are kept to a minimum.” Meanwhile, the centre console offers a spacious storage compartment at its base.

Located below the audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen is an array of hidden touch buttons for accessing the stop/start functions along with controls for the air-conditioning.

Technical details for the EV9 have yet to be officially announced, which will come at the EV9’s world premiere later this month, according to Kia.

Its sharing of the E-GMP platform with the sleeker EV6 should mean that the EV9 could have the 800-volt electrical architecture that supports high rates of charging. Other EVs on the E-GMP platform include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60.

In the EV6, a battery of up to 77.4 kWh provides energy for a dual-motor powertrain that produces 577 hp and 740 Nm in GT guise; maximum performance figures from the GT are 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. Alternatively, a 2WD and long-range battery pairing in the EV6 yields a range of 510 km.