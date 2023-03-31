In Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2023 3:44 pm / 1 comment

The Kia EV9, first unveiled earlier this month, has been given a full world premiere, albeit online. The electric SUV is currently on display at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show and will head stateside next month for the New York International Auto Show. There are quite a lot of firsts here, so it’s more than just another EV SUV, but a landmark model and flagship for the Korean carmaker.

“The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation,” said Kia president and CEO Ho Sung Song.

Kia says that with the EV9, it is bringing fresh thinking, design, and technology to the sector. It “pushes boundaries of what an EV can deliver” and “comfortably exceeds the benchmark of SUVs and EVs,” declared Chang Sung Ryu, Kia’s head of global brand. Sounds like a big deal all right. Let’s dig deeper together.

Previewed by a concept of the same name in late 2021 and based on Hyundai-Kia’s flexible Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the three-row SUV measures 5,010 mm long and 1,980 mm wide, with a wheelbase length of 3,100 mm. The EV9 is very big family car with a footprint that’s larger than even the US-market Kia Telluride, which wheelbase is 200 mm shorter. Maximum wheel size, as seen here, is 21 inches.

The EV9’s design is guided by the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and is fronted by a ‘Digital Tiger Face’, the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘tiger nose’. The face features a ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and vertical headlamps, along with two clusters of small cube lamps adjacent to each headlamp. The ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights create an animated lighting pattern that we’ll also see on Kia’s future EVs. The three-branch rear signature is very unique too.

Kia’s head of global design Karim Habib gave an example of the ‘Opposites United’ design contrast at the virtual launch. The ex-BMW designer pointed to the EV9’s aggressive fender flares, which sport very sharp lines, triangular shapes and a precise look. On the opposite end is the car’s ‘fuselage’, which is very simple – the space between the wheels has only two surfaces.

Habib said that the clean sides work well with the low beltline, which is unusual for an SUV, but deliberately chosen for good visibility and a great impression of space. Actually, a low beltline (and big windows) on an SUV reminds me of the BMW iX, although the EV9’s long body and proportions are much easier on the eye. Also deliberate is the straight roof; again, this is to maximise space for all rows.

The EV9 may be a big, squarish SUV, but its aerodynamic coefficient is impressive at 0.28. The Cd figure was achieved through the several features such as Kia’s first-ever 3D-sculpted underbody cover – which features a convex shape at the front and a concave shape at the rear – aerodynamic wheels and air curtains integrated into the front bumper.

There’s also a GT-line variant of the EV9, which gets unique front and rear bumpers (more prominent lower grille with vertical vents), wheels, and roof rack. You’ll also find more black trim and the above-mentioned ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’.

Moving inside, the EV9’s can be had with six or seven seats in three rows. There are four seating options for the second row, including a three-seater bench, basic-type, relaxation-type, and two swivel-type independent seats. The latter swivels 180 degrees to enable face-to-face conversations with those in the third row, who also have charging points and cup holders.

Front occupants get relaxation seats, as seen locally in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. If specified with second row relaxation seats, four occupants can recline together while the SUV is charging – the EV9 has enough space for that.

The wide and minimalist dashboard features what Kia calls a ‘Panoramic wide display’, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display. Between these two screens is a little one, a 5.0-inch segment display. More screens come in the form of digital side mirrors, giving you live feed of the exterior cameras at the edges of the dashboard.

A neat touch is the row of hidden touch buttons under central screen. For the start/stop function, infotainment system and climate controls, the buttons are integrated in the dashboard, possibly giving the best of both worlds between physical buttons and a clean look.

The EV9’s infotainment system has a new EV mode, which allows drivers to check and control all EV-specific information and functions on a single page. The feature also allows one to freely edit and configure the interface in a widget-style manner. Finally, notable user-friendly touches include a large base compartment at the centre console and mesh headrests for the front seats, which Kia says improve comfort and child monitoring.

Sustainability is a major focus for Kia, and the EV9 – as both the brand’s flagship model and flagship EV – is the carmaker’s first product to walk the talk, so to speak. Sustainable mobility goes beyond an EV’s zero tailpipe emissions, but also encompass the materials used in the vehicle’s construction.

The EV9 is the first model to embrace the Kia’s three-step Design Sustainability Strategy, initiated to phase out the use of leather, apply 10 ‘must-have’ sustainable items to all new Kia models and continuously increase the use of bio-based materials such as corn, sugar cane and natural oils. Kia’s target is to increase the proportion of recycled plastics it uses to 20% by 2030.

Marília Biill, Kia’s head of CMF Design (that’s colour, material and finish), said in the virtual press conference that the EV9 cabin is leather-free, and that its plant-based (corn extract) leather replacement offers the same durability and quality as hide. She added that each EV9 has 70 PET bottles worth of recycled plastic, and the total can go up to 100 bottles, depending on variant. The ultimate goal is biofabrication and Kia growing their own materials.

As for the cabin’s colour palette, Biill and her team drew inspiration from nature’s four core elements, namely light, air, earth, and water, to establish a connection with nature’s beauty. There are six different combinations, from a light modern grey to elegant natural tones and of course, a darker and more sporting theme for the GT-line.

The EV9 will be available in three variants – RWD Standard, RWD Long Range and AWD. The RWD Standard gets a 76.1 kWh battery while the other two are powered by a 99.8 kWh battery. The RWD Long Range comes with a 201 hp (150 kW)/350 Nm electric motor that pushes the big SUV from 0-100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. The same motor, in a more powerful 215 hp (160 kW)/350 Nm tune, gives the RWD Standard a 0-100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds.

The dual-motor AWD variant has a total power output of 380 hp (283 kW) and 600 Nm of torque, reducing the century sprint time to six seconds flat. That’s plenty fast for a big family SUV, but there’s more in the store, literally. Kia says that an optional Boost feature will be available for later purchase at the Kia Connect Store – with 700 Nm of twist, the 0-100 km/h time is slashed to 5.3 seconds.

The Korean carmaker wants EV9 customers “to spend as much time as possible on the road and as little as possible at the charging station, inspiring complete confidence in families to undertake lengthy road trips”. The RWD Long Range with base 19-inch wheels offers an estimated target range of over 541 km in the WLTP cycle. With a fast 800V charging system, the battery can be replenished with charge that’s good for 239 km in around 15 minutes, it’s claimed.

Speaking of road trips, the EV9 is a giant power bank with its vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, dispensing 3.68 kW of power for laptops or camping equipment.

One main highlight of the EV9 is its Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, which Kia describes as “a significant step towards full autonomy”. That means conditional Level 3 autonomous driving, powered by 15 sensors, including two LiDARs. That army of sensors scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling the EV9 to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent collisions.

By providing intelligent, proactive, real-time assistance across a wide range of conditions, HDP will meet the criteria required to deliver SAE Level 3 autonomy in certain areas of the world, Kia says, adding that the EV9 enables the driver to temporarily take a break from controlling the vehicle. HDP will only be available with GT-line models. Further details will be revealed nearer to market availability.

Kia is touting over-the-air OTA updates and purchases. Besides the extra torque of the Boost feature, owners can also enhance the EV9’s Digital Pattern Lighting Grille with patterns from the Kia Connect Store. Another example is the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) 2 feature, along with content streaming through the vehicle’s AV, navigation and telematics system.

RSPA 2 gives the EV9 ability to park itself without the need for driver intervention, whether in or out of the vehicle, with the driver initiating the procedure via a smart key called Digital Key 2. The key utilises ultra-wide band (UWB) technology and allows users to open and start their car via smartphone. A full ADAS suite and 10 airbags protect occupants.

The EV9’s frame incorporates the world’s first patent-pending B-pillar connection structure technology, which features an extended overlap between the crash barrier and side sill. Pre-orders for the Korean market will start in Q2 2023, and the EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year. Kia is working on a high performance GT version of the EV9, which CEO Song says will be released in early 2025.

What do you think of Kia’s new flagship product? A bit too big for you? A smaller EV5 SUV is coming soon, and there’s also the EV6 that’s currently on sale in Malaysia.

