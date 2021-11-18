In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 18 November 2021 12:27 pm / 0 comments

Kia has unveiled its latest all-electric SUV concept, the Concept EV9 in Los Angeles, which hints at the Korean automaker’s next offering in its zero tailpipe emissions model line-up after the EV6 that premiered in March this year.

Like the EV6, the Concept EV9 shown is built on the manufacturer’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. The Concept EV9 also uses the fast-charging technology employed on the EV6, with comparable charging times. The concept vehicle features a 350 kW charger that can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in 20 to 30 minutes, with a total range of up to 480 km, says Kia.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Concept EV9 measures 4,930 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall; for comparison, the EV6 is 4,680 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall. Its wheels measure 22 inches in diameter.

The automaker’s “Tiger Face” frontal signature has been given an EV-appropriate restyling it calls the Digital Tiger Face, arising from electric vehicles no longer requiring a traditional grille for cooling the internal combustion engine. Here, the Concept EV9 features the application of its body colour across its front.

Here, the restyled grille enables a new air vent design which reduces the vehicle’s frontal mass, that way improving its aerodynamics. The vent duct area also acts as a solar panel to aid in recuperating energy for the Concept EV9, offering its users an additional source of energy when charging stations are not nearby.

Aiding aerodynamic efficiency on the Concept EV9 are the retractable roof rails that fold into its roof when not in use, and can be deployed at a push of a button. Its exterior is further smoothened – aerodynamically speaking – by the replacing of conventional mirrors with a camera monitoring system.

The grille of the Concept EV9 integrates its grille with what it terms a star cloud pattern display, which forms sequential patterns as a welcome light sequence as well as to serve as position lights when driving.

Natural light and an open-feeling cabin appear to be in the design brief for the cabin of the Concept EV9, which is aided by the omission of the B-pillar and thus employing a coach door/suicide door arrangement, while the panoramic roof adds to the breadth of views.

Infotainment within the Concept EV9 is provided through an interactive 27-inch ultra-wide display screen, serving media, climate control and comfort functions. In here, Kia employs a rectangular steering yoke with an integrated pop-up pad, designed to be in harmony with the vehicle’s cabin, says the automaker.

There’s more with the cabin. Here, three modes of use are offered for the interior; Active Mode is used for when the vehicle is on the move, and the seats are oriented as they are in any other vehicle. In Pause Mode, the second-row seats fold down to serve as a table while the front row swivels back to face the third row in a more lounge-like layout.

The third, Enjoy Mode, turns all three rows around to form a theatre-like arrangement, which gives “all occupants the opportunity to connect with the outside environment” while remained seated within the SUV.

On the sustainability front, the flooring of the Concept EV9 has been produced with recycled fishnets, while the seating upholstery is made from recycled plastic bottles and wool fibres, akin to the Econyl material used in the Polestar Precept and the Kvadrat trim in the Range Rover, Evoque and the Jaguar I-Pace.

The Concept EV9 is the latest in Kia’s direction towards becoming carbon-neutral throughout its value chain by 2045, the automaker said, and the concept SUV is a “possible addition” to its battery-electric vehicle line-up. What do you think, dear readers – how much of this concept will make it to production?