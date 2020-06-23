In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2020 4:09 pm / 2 comments

The Jaguar I-Pace has just been given another update, following the most recent one in December 2019 which saw its range get slightly extended via a simple over-the-air (OTA) update.

This time around, the 2019 World Car of the Year gets new exterior paint colours, a sleeker radiator grille with Atlas Grey finish, new Bright Pack option (extra chrome exterior trims), as well as larger 19-inch wheels to replace the older 18-inch items.

Step inside and you’ll find the brand new Pivi Pro infotainment system – the only other model in the Jaguar Land Rover family to get this head unit is the Land Rover Defender. Pivi Pro combines a 12.3-inch high-definition instrument cluster, an integrated 10-inch touchscreen display, as well as a smaller five-inch touchscreen with haptic rotary dials for HVAC controls.

Jaguar says Pivi Pro utilises a powerful processor for quick and seamless boot-ups, and it’s supported by a built-in back-up battery. The automaker claims that the entire system would be ready by the time you’re in the driving seat, and that navigation initialisation only takes a mere seconds. The GPS also incorporates the latest charging infrastructure network, meaning customers can automatically add charging stations to your selected routes.

Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, and you can even pair two smartphones simultaneously. Extras include a dual-modem eSIM, plus an optional wireless charging tray beneath the centre console that comes with a signal booster, enhancing the phone’s cellular signal.

More emphasis has been put on cabin air quality – the I-Pace now comes with cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration to capture microscopic airborne particles and allergens.

Performance-wise, the I-Pace is powered by two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined output of 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, helping the car do the century sprint in 4.8 seconds.

However, 2021 models will now come with an 11 kW onboard charger as standard, enabling customers to enjoy faster charge times when plugged into three-phase charging outlets. Jaguar says an 11 kW wallbox provides 53 km of range per hour of charge, while a full charge takes 8.6 hours.

Comparatively, it takes 12.75 hours to fully charge the 90 kW battery pack via a 7 kW wallbox. Those with access to a DC fast-charger can enjoy up to 100 kW charge rates, which provides a whopping 125 km of range in 15 minutes.