By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2020 4:47 pm

The all-new Land Rover Defender recently made its debut at this year’s Singapore Motor Show as part of an official preview, just a few months after the SUV was revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

On display was the Defender 110, which is the long-wheelbase version of the off-roader, with the other being the Defender 90. In this form, the SUV measures 5,018 mm long (including its tailgate-mounted spare wheel), 1,967 mm tall, 2,105 mm wide and with a wheelbase that spans 3,022 mm.

The new Defender rides on the company’s D7x architecture and features an all-aluminium monocoque construction, making it a lot more sophisticated than its legendary predecessor. Styling-wise, it’s a melding of old and new, with cues from the original like the square-themed headlamps and taillights being modernised.

Similarly, the interior tones down the utilitarian look of the previous-generation model for something more minimalistic and posher in appearance. Most of the car’s functions are controlled via a dedicated 10-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, while controls for the transmission and four-wheel drive system consists of just a lever and two rotary dials.

There are quite a number of luxury features too, including leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster display, a sunroof, plenty of power ports and climate control with rear vents. However, there are numerous reminders that the Defender still means business, as illustrated by the rugged grab handles, exposed bolts and heavy-duty rubber trim pieces.

To cope with difficult terrain, the Defender 110 has a wading depth of 900 mm, while the approach, rampover and departure angles are 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively. There’s also Terrain Response 2 with six modes and an optional air suspension system that is capable of raising the vehicle by 75 mm in off-road mode, along with an additional 70 mm of lift for a total of 145 mm when required.