15 July 2020

Land Rover UK has introduced a new family of 3.0 litre inline-six Ingenium diesel engines for the Range Rover, and along with it are several special edition models such as the Westminster, Westminster Black Edition and an exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. Prices start from £83,465 (RM448k) in the UK.

Let’s kick things off with the engine. The 3.0 litre lump is available in several tunes, namely 249 PS and 600 Nm, 300 PS and 650 Nm, as well as 350 PS and 700 Nm outputs. All of them feature the automaker’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system with regenerative braking system.

The automaker also says that the Range Rover is one of the first full-sized luxury SUVs in the world to be available with RDE2-certified (Real Driving Emissions Step 2) diesel engines. For example, the average fuel consumption of the D300 (300 PS) variant is 8.6 litres per 100 km (WLTP cycle) and emits an average of 225 g/km of CO2. The top D350 version achieves 9.2 litres per 100 km, with CO2 emissions of 241g/km.

Meanwhile, the only electrified petrol engine for the Range Rover is the P400e, which uses a plug-in hybrid 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine with a total system output of 404 PS and 640 Nm of torque. It’s still the cleanest Range Rover model on offer, and its 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers up to 40 km of fully electric range.

Now, let’s shift our attention to the special edition models, starting with the Westminster Edition. It is based on the Vogue model, but adds privacy glass, 21-inch diamond turned alloys, and a wide range of exterior paint finishes. The cabin gets Grand Black Veneers that are combined with premium suede headlining, a sliding panoramic roof, and soft-closing doors. A 19-speaker Meridian Surround sound system is optional.

There’s also the Westminster Black Edition, which adds the Black Exterior Pack as standard. Customers get to choose from three sets of alloy wheels, but you’ll want the 22-inch gloss black nine split-spoke design.

The crème de la crème model here is the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. It’s finished in Santorini Black, replete with Narvik Black Gloss exterior accents, 22-inch black wheels, branded treadplates, and black brake calipers. The interior gets Ebony seats with Pimento stitching as standard. Of course, customers can always choose to customise the car further.

Just like the updated Range Rover Sport, the 2021 model year Range Rover family is fitted with the latest connected features, which include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. There’s also Executive Class Seating and 4G Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight connections.

Safety equipment has also been given an update. Features such as lane departure warning, emergency braking, and cruise control with speed limiter are all standard across the model range. Adaptive Cruise Control is also optionally available. Additionally, the SUVs also get the new cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 from Nanoe, which is controlled using the soft “Purify” button within the infotainment system.