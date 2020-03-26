In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 26 March 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

2019 Range Rover Sport HST

Land Rover will be introducing new, mild-hybrid diesel engines for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which will effectively replace the V8 turbodiesel units for the SUVs, according to Autocar. The electrification of engines will be applied to two new six-cylinder diesel engines, though these details have yet to be confirmed by Land Rover themselves.

Sources to the magazine indicate that models with a 296 hp 3.0 litre mild-hybrid powertrain will be badged D300, and will be offered HSE, HSE Dynamic and Autobiography Dynamic trim levels for the Range Rover Sport. An integrated starter-generator within the setup will offer a moderate gain in efficiency, as well as improving smoothness in stop-start driving, the report said.

On the next rung of the new diesel ladder will be a more powerful version of the same engine, set to be badged the D350, and this will be available in higher trim level versions such as the HST, Autocar understands. This will effectively replace the Ford-sourced 4.4 litre turbodiesel V8 engine which is built in Mexico and is based on a 10-year-old design.

2021 Range Rover development vehicle

This higher-output six-cylinder diesel will produce 345 hp and 700 Nm of torque, equating to a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 224 km/h, while CO2 emissions are rated at 210 g/km; data which Autocar attributes to automotive data suppliers and which isn’t supplied by Land Rover themselves.

Both new six-cylinder diesels will also be added to the full-size Range Rover line, where the D350 variant is rated for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds and CO2 emissions of up to 225 g/km, the magazine reported; as with the Range Rover Sport, the D350 will only be available on the full-size Range Rover in higher trim levels.

The new engines can also be expected to feature in the wider Jaguar Land Rover model line-up, in particular the forthcoming update for the XF sedan and the F-Pace (the latter spied in SVR trim), the magazine reports.

Autocar notes that while the V8 diesel-engined versions are still available to order, it is unclear for the time being if the company intends to update the big diesel engine for a return to future model lines. The 4.4 litre turbodiesel V8 is among the last Ford-sourced engines to feature in the Jaguar Land Rover line-up, the other being the AJ-series petrol V8 engine that is to cease production at year’s end at Ford’s Bridgend factory.

