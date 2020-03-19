In Cars, Jaguar, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 19 March 2020 4:28 pm / 0 comments

Development of the facelifted Jaguar F-Pace SVR is underway, as evidenced by the sighting of this test vehicle by our spy photographers, two years on from the debut of the original model. being a mid-life update, revisions to the performance SUV here is likely to be more aesthetic that mechanical, as the glasshouse on the development vehicle is visibly similar to that on the outgoing model.

The front and rear ends of the F-Pace SVR are likely to bear the bulk of the changes, as these are the areas with the most camouflage. The front bumper is likely to gain detail design changes around the grille and the other air intakes. Even so, these so far appear to be mild revisions rather than a wholesale revamp, and the SVR’s bodywork along its sides also appear unchanged when viewed in profile.

More subtle changes appear at the rear end of the F-Pace SVR, where a set of quad exhausts mark this out as the top performance version of the range. The rear bumper on this facelifted model has lost the vents at the corners for a cleaner look, while the tail lamps also have been revised, with each tailgate-mounted inboard section now wearing a straight lower edge instead of the curved ones on the current model.

Powertrain could be carried over unchanged into the facelift, producing 550 PS and 680 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This, in turn, is an identical set of numbers to those for the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which was put on sale for just one year from February 2019.

In pre-facelift form, the F-Pace SVR is marginally quicker of the two, doing 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283 km/h compared to the Velar SVA’s time of 4.5 seconds and top speed of 274 km/h, respectively. This facelift will likely be the last JLR model to use the 5.0 litre supercharged engine, as the Ford-owned engine plant in Bridgend, Wales which makes the firm’s V8 engines is due to close in the Northern Hemisphere autumn, according to Autocar.

This considered, the F-Pace SVR is expected to use the stockpiled JLR engines for the run of facelift F-Pace SVR units, as the forthcoming BMW-Jaguar Land Rover powertrain collaboration is for four- and six-cylinder engines, including hybrids, and the fifth-generation Range Rover that will reportedly use BMW V8 engines is still a year away.