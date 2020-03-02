In Cars, Land Rover, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 2 March 2020 8:57 am / 0 comments

The next, fifth-generation Range Rover has been spotted undergoing cold-weather tests in northern Sweden, here seen in long-wheelbase guise for its chauffeur-driven customer base. Its (slightly) smaller sibling, the next Range Rover Sport has been spotted running its own tests previously, and now it appears to be the big brother’s turn, with which it shares the Jaguar Land Rover MLA platform.

This new architecture will bring petrol, diesel, hybrid and full-EV powertrains to the models it underpins, including this fifth-generation, full-sized Range Rover, although the fully electric powertrain won’t be available for this forthcoming model right away at launch. Of the various models to use the MLA ‘skateboard’ architecture, the next Jaguar XJ will be the first to debut.

Much of the forthcoming Range Rover’s bodywork remains concealed, though the familiar silhouette can be seen to wear a new set of headlamps with vertically-stacked LED DRLs in the outboard positions, as seen on the next-generation Range Rover Sport. At the back, the flag-bearing Range Rover model appears to continue using vertically-oriented tail lamps, compared to the more horizontal items on the Range Rover Sport and Velar.

The fully-electric version of the Range Rover is expected to feature a battery pack with up to 90 kWh in capacity, and the drive components to be resulting from Jaguar Land Rover’s collaborative work with BMW on electric motors and control systems. Hybrid drive technology has also been said to draw from JLR’s collaboration with the German automaker.

Motive power for the fifth-generation luxury SUV will also reportedly employ BMW-sourced V8 engines as arranged for the Range Rover Sport on the internal combustion front, with the current range of Ingenium mild-hybrid inline-six engines to be part of the powertrain line-up.

More of the the forthcoming, fifth-generation Range Rover will be revealed in due course, as the marque’s flagship model continues on its development path for a debut that will likely take place next year, according to our spy photographer sources.