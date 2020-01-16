In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Jaguar, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 16 January 2020 6:13 pm / 0 comments

The next Jaguar XJ flagship sedan will become fully electric, which will be followed by the next-generation Range Rover that will share its MLA platform. This development mule photographed here wears a modified Jaguar XF exterior, though a camouflaged front end and taller side sills mark this out as something different underneath.

The MLA platform’s ‘skateboard’ architecture means that the next XJ – the group’s first to use the platform – and by extension, the next Range Rover won’t be confined to just a fully electric drivetrain, as the platform will accommodate diesel, petrol, hybrid as well as fully electric powertrain layouts, Jaguar Land Rover said, and is said to be even lighter than the outgoing D-series platform.

The Tesla Model S is the obvious contender in the premium electric sedan segment, though this, along with the fully electric Jaguar XJ will be joined by EV models from the traditional luxury establishment, namely the Mercedes-Benz EQS, fully electric BMW 7 Series, Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT.

Powertrain details for the next Jaguar XJ are still scant, though for comparison Autocar reported that the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to use a 90 kWh battery pack for an estimated range of ‘between 400 km to 500 km’. An 80kWh battery gives the 402 hp/765 Nm EQC crossover a range of 417 km, while the base Porsche Taycan 4S with the standard 79.2kWh battery offers 407 km of range and a peak output of 530 PS.