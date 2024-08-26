2024 Kia EV9 in Malaysia full gallery – 6 or 7 seats; GT-Line, 385 PS AWD; 505 km EV range; from RM370k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 26 2024 12:28 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the Kia EV9, a fully electric SUV that was launched in Malaysia back in June this year. Arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model, the EV9 is offered in two versions, both sharing the same GT-Line styling and powertrain.

The version you see here is the seven-seater that retails for RM369,668 on-the-road without insurance, with the alternative being a six-seater that is priced slightly higher at RM374,668. Each purchase includes a five-year, 150,000-km manufacturer warranty, an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty as well as V-Zion window tint.

Powering the EV9 is a 99.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides 505 km of range following the WLTP standard. The battery supports AC charging (Type 2) at a max capacity of 11 kW, with a full charge taking 10 hours and 30 minutes. There’s also DC charging (CCS2) at up to 350 kW that can get from a 10-80% state of charge in just 24 minutes, plus a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system with a max output of 3.68 kW.

The EV9 is built on an 800V architecture and features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup rated at 385 PS (380 hp or 283 kW) and 700 Nm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h. Drive goes to 285/45 profile tyres wrapped around 21-inch wheels, which is the standard for both variants.

Other equipment that is shared between the two are cube-design automatic LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, rear LED fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, a sunroof, a powered tailgate and all-around parking sensors. The Malaysia-spec EV9 also gets cameras in place of traditional side mirrors, with the video feed shown on dedicated displays near the A-pillars inside the vehicle.

The kit list also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear-view mirror (doubles as a display for a rear camera), selectable drive modes, paddle shifters to control regenerative braking, a head-up display, three-zone climate control (dual-zone front, single-zone rear) with all-row vents, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, it is again identical between the two variants which receive seven airbags (dual front, sides, curtains and centre side), a surround view monitor, the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction control, ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, brake auto hold, rear occupant alert, safe exit assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors for the second and third row.

No shortage of ADAS either, including High Beam Assist, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (front, rear and side), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, Lane Following Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The seven-seat version featured here comes with a 60:40 split-folding bench in the second row with one-touch sliding function. This is joined by powered ‘Premium Relaxion’ seats at the front with memory and massage functions for the driver, along with a 50:50 split-folding bench in the third row.

If you opt for the six-seater, the second row is fitted with two individual ‘Relaxion’ seats instead. Both the second- and third-row seats have heating and ventilation functions, with the upholstery for all seats being leatherette.

Measuring 5,015 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, 1,780 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the EV9 is a big SUV. In fact, it occupies a larger footprint than the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV as well as the BMW iX.

This example is painted in the hero colour Ocean Blue, which is one of five options available to buyers, with others being Snow White Pearl, Pebble Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Iceberg Green. What do you think of the EV9? Is its asking price worth the equipment and specifications you get?

