In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Pan Eu Jin / 6 December 2022 9:57 am / 6 comments

Launched in June, the Kia EV6 GT-Line is fully imported (CBU) from South Korea by Dinamikjaya, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto) and the sole distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia. It’s available in a single variant – the GT-Line AWD – priced from RM301k.

The Kia EV6 GT-Line is built on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and despite it being longer than the Ioniq 5 at 4,695 mm, the EV6 GT-Line has a shorter wheelbase than the Ioniq 5.

The EV6 is specified with the Long Range AWD powertrain for the Malaysian market and as such, is fitted with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery with up to 506 km of ranging based on the WLTP standard. The battery powers a pair of electric motors – one each in the front and back – with a combined system output of 325 PS (239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque.

With that, the EV6 GT-Line responds with sportscar-like performance as 0-100 km/h taking just 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h. The EV6 is compatible with both 400-volt and 800-volt DC fast chargers thanks to its E-GMP platform. It supports up to 350 kW DC fast charging which gets the battery from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in just 18 minutes.

That said, 800-volt DC chargers are uncommon in Malaysia hence with the more mainstream 400-volt charger, the vehicle’s inverter boosts incoming power to 800-volts before its sent to the battery. With a 50 kW DC charger, it takes 73 minutes to charge the EV6 from 10-80% SoC.

By comparison, the most expensive (Max) variant of the Ioniq 5 is priced from RM269,888. It comes with all-wheel drive capabilities just like the EV6 but produces slightly less power with 305 PS (225 kW) and 605 Nm. The Ioniq 5’s 72.6 kWh battery delivers around 430 km of range based on the WLTP cycle. With a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80% SoC in 47 minutes.

Performance aside, the EV6 also stands out with items such as the 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Remote Smart Parking Assist system and sunroof. So, would you go for the more expensive Kia EV6 GT-Line with more kit and better performance or spend less for the Ioniq 5 and be content with nearly as much?

GALLERY: Kia EV6 GT-Line in Malaysia