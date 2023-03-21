In Cars, Concept Cars, Kia, Koreans / By Paul Tan / 21 March 2023 2:54 pm / 0 comments

Kia is on a roll with expanding its electric car line-up, with this new Kia EV5 SUV expected to be launched later this year with China as its first market, with global plans to be informed later.

As per what you can expect from the naming scheme, the EV5 is a smaller SUV than the recently unveiled EV9. The press release doesn’t mention any technical details, so we don’t know if the EV5 will be built on the 800V E-GMP platform like the EV6 and EV9, or if it will be a 400V platform car like the electric Niro.

But it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect it to be based on 800V E-GMP since it has an “EV” prefix name like the EV6 and EV9. There will be no ICE version of the EV5, unlike the Niro.

This concept rides on 21 inch wheels and the body is finished in a colour scheme that Kia is calling ‘Iceberg matte green’. The EV5 concept’s body features a design with no B pillar, with the rear doors opening rearwards to allow a large access aperture into the two-row interior.

However there’s no guarantee this door design will make it to production, as the EV9 concept also lacked a B pillar but the production EV9 ended up with one.