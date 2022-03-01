In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2022 2:10 pm / 0 comments

Unveiled in November last year, the second-generation Kia Niro continued to bring electrified powertrains in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms, and the automaker released additional details on the hybrid version in January this year.

Addtional details courtesy of Kia Sweden has surfaced for the PHEV and EV versions of the 2022 Niro; the plug-in hybrid crossover features a Smartstream 1.6l litre petrol four-cylinder engine that is augmented by an 84 PS electric motor, bringing total system output to 185 PS. Electric drive for the Niro PHEV is supplied by a 11.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, up from 8.9 kWh, enabling an electric-only range of 60 km.

Meanwhile for the zero-emissions Niro EV, the battery-electric version of the crossover features an electric powertrain that is rated at 204 PS – the same as in the 2018 version – though the new model is quoted to have a lower torque figure at 255 Nm, compared to 395 Nm of the 2018 car. Equipped with a 64.8 kWh battery, the Niro EV gets 463 km of range, or 13 km more than the 2018 model.

For connectivity, the second-generation Niro gets a 10-inch head-up display, voice control with natural voice recognition, while the Digital Key 2 Touch system that enables access and starting of the vehicle via smartphone with near-field communication technology. A Car to Home function enables Niro users to control home IoT devices from the vehicle.

In terms of safety kit, the 2022 Niro packs a suite that includes forward collision avoidance assist, featuring junction turning and junction crossing functions, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

Also included are lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist, highway driving assist, rear view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, reverse parking collision avoidance assist and front/rear parking distance warning (parking sensors).

The Niro is of particular interest for the Malaysian market as it has been included in Bermaz’s plans for the brand here, where the crossover has been marked for launch in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year. This could arrive in Malaysia in fully imported, CBU form, with an eye on CKD local assembly later on.

Bermaz had also indicated that it will introduce plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions of the Niro, which will likely be after local assembly operations have commenced.

