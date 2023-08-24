2023 Kia Niro EV in Malaysia – full gallery; eco-friendly interior; 460 km range, 204 PS, AEB, ACC; fr RM257k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2023 1:16 pm / 13 comments

Here’s a comprehensive gallery of the Kia Niro EV, which is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be launched by Dinamikjaya Motors after the EV6. Offered in just one variant, the Niro EV comes fully imported (CBU) from South Korea and is priced at RM256,668 on-the-road without insurance. Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year, 150,000-km manufacturer warranty as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty.

For the money, you’ll get an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery that has an energy capacity of 64.8 kWh. This provides a WLTP-rated range of 460 km, with drive provided by a front electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 255 Nm of torque.

The Niro EV supports a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW, with a full charge taking six hours and 20 minutes. It can also handle DC fast charging (CCS2) up to 80 kW, which will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 49 minutes.

Buyers will also get a portable three-pin to Type 2 charging cable that can be used with a conventional household outlet (230 V/12 A), but the charge time is a lengthy 27 hours and 30 minutes. Another accessory included with each purchase is an adapter for the car’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that outputs 3.6 kW to power electrical accessories or appliances. There’s also a three-pin power socket (250V/16 A) under the rear seats if you need to plug in a device.

In terms of size, the Niro EV measures 4,420 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, putting it in between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. You’ll also get 475 litres of boot space that can be increased to 1,392 litres with the 60:40 split-folding second-row bench down. For more storage, the front trunk (frunk) offers 20 litres of space.

Design cues seen on the Niro EV include a closed-off grille flanked by large headlamp clusters that integrate projector LEDs and a unique LED daytime running light signature. The charge port is located at the front, just above the wide lower intake that features trim with the same pattern as the grille.

You’ll also notice the Mineral Blue exterior finish of this unit is contrasted by patches of black on the lower sides, C-pillars and rear bumper. The black sections also apply to units painted in Cityscape Green, while the third body colour called Snow White Pearl has a different contrast colour for its accents. Look closely around the C-pillars and you’ll notice air channels that are like flying buttresses.

Inside, the asymmetrical dashboard swoops around the driver and passenger and incorporates a curved panel that incorporates a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system – both measuring 10.25 inches. Like the EV6, the Niro EV has a dual-function touch panel beneath the centre air vents to control both the climate and infotainment systems, the latter supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Meanwhile, the centre console houses a rotary gear selector as well as buttons for other functions such as seat ventilation and heating, steering wheel heating as well as driver assistance (brake auto hold, reverse camera and parking sensors).

The Niro EV gets a Charcoal (black) interior that features plenty of eco-friendly materials. For example, the headliner is processed by adding about 56% of recycled PET plastic to the nonwoven fabric, while the seats are upholstered in bio-leather made by mixing the vegetable components of eucalyptus trees with PU (polyurethane) artificial leather.

The trim pieces on the dashboard and door cards also come with a stone-like embossing that was achieved by using a chopped carbon pad print that is re-formed from leftovers during the carbon-fibre weaving process.

Standard equipment for the Malaysian-market Niro EV includes 17-inch wheels, front and rear LED fog lamps, LED taillights, electric folding and heated side mirrors, a sunroof, roof rails, a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start as well as an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold).

There’s also a 64-colour ambient lighting system, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a wireless phone charger, an eight-speaker sound system, a reverse camera, powered front seats with driver-side memory function and the front passenger gets to enjoy the Premium Relaxion function that puts the seat into a “zero-gravity” lounge mode.

On the safety and driver assistance side of things, the Niro EV has seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, Rear Occupant Alert and Safe Exit Assist.

Active systems include High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (autonomous emergency braking with junction turning support), Lane Following Assist and Smart Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control) with stop and go support.

