2023 Kia Niro EV launched in Malaysia – 460 km range, 204 PS, AEB, ACC, Relaxion front seat; from RM257k

Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto), today launched the Kia Niro EV in Malaysia. This is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be offered by the local Kia distributor after the EV6 that went on sale here last June.

The second-generation Niro EV comes fully imported (CBU) from South Korea and is available in just one variant priced at RM256,668 on-the-road without insurance. Buyers will have a choice of three colours – Snow White Pearl, Mineral Blue and Cityscape Green – to choose from, and each purchase is accompanied by a five-year, 150,000-km manufacturer warranty as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty.

Measuring 4,420 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, the Niro EV is sized between the smaller Hyundai Kona Electric and larger Ioniq 5. In terms of boot space, you get 475 litres, expandable to 1,392 litres with the 60:40 split-folding second-row bench down.

As for the powertrain, the Niro EV is equipped with an underflood-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 64.8 kWh. This is good for a WLTP-rated range of 460 km, with the battery powering a front electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 255 Nm of torque – this is good for a top speed of 167 km/h.

A full charge with a max AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW takes six hours and 20 minutes, while DC fast charging (CCS2) at a peak of 80 kW will get the battery from 10-80% state of charge requires 49 minutes.

Included with each purchase is a portable three-pin to Type 2 charging cable but you’ll need to be patient because a full charge takes 27 hours and 30 minutes with a conventional household outlet (230 V/12 A). The Niro EV also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) with an output of 3.6 kW to power accessories and other compatible electrical products.

Standard equipment that comes with the Niro EV include 17-inch wheels, automatic LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps, LED taillights, electric folding and heated side mirrors, a sunroof, roof rails, a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start as well as an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold).

Inside, you’ll find two 10.25-inch displays, with one serving as a digital instrument cluster while the other is a touchscreen for the infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a wireless phone charger, leatherette seat upholstery, an eight-speaker sound system and a reverse camera.

Powered front seats with ventilation and heating functions are standard too, with a memory function being available for the driver. Meanwhile, the front passenger gets to enjoy the Premium Relaxion function that puts the seat into a “zero-gravity” lounge mode.

On the safety and driver assistance side of things, the Niro EV has seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, Rear Occupant Alert and Safe Exit Assist.

Active systems include High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (autonomous emergency braking with junction turning support), Lane Following Assist and Smart Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control) with stop and go support.