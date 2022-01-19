In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 19 January 2022 3:28 pm / 0 comments

Kia has released more details on the 2022 Niro, its second-generation crossover that is offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions.

The Korean brand has now revealed that the hybrid version will feature a 1.6 litre Smartstream GDI petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 144 Nm of torque, and is joined by a 43 PS permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor to offer a combined output of 141 PS. Outputs are sent to the driven wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Thus equipped, the hybrid powertrain Niro is rated for a fuel consumption figure os 20.8 km per litre, or 4.8 l/100 km. The hybrid version of the Niro includes a Green Zone drive mode, which switches the vehicle’s powertrain into its fully electric mode when it detects it is in residential areas or near schools and hospitals, based on navigation and driving history data.

Measuring 4,420 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,545 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, the Niro’s dimensions represents increases of 65 mm, 20 mm, 10 mm and 20 mm respectively over those of its predecessor, and its exterior design helps the crossover attain a drag coefficient of 0.29, according to Kia.

Inside, the hybrid version of the second-generation Niro packs a luggage compartment capacity of 451 litres, or 15 litres more than before thanks to the 12-volt battery that has been repositioned alongside the high-voltage drive battery. The cabin of the 2022 Niro features a 10.25-inch high-definition integrated infotainment display and instrument panel, joined by a centre console finished in high-gloss black surfacing.

Environmental friendliness in the Niro extends beyond its electrified powertrain, as its cabin employs eco-friendly materials; its headliner is made of recycled wallpaper while the seats use Tencel fibres from eucalyptus leaves. The paint used on its door panels are also free from benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTX) isomers, says Kia.

A transmission selector dial frees up space, bookended by a variable cupholder and a wireless charging pad. Elsewhere in the Niro’s cabin, the sweeping lines of the interior are complemented by ambient lighting that offers up to 74 colour combinations. Three interior upholstery colours are available for the Niro, which are Charcoal, Medium Grey, Petrol and Light Warm Grey.

Additional conveniences in the Niro include rear-mounted coat hangers on the front seats, USB-C sockets and storage pockets, while the front passenger seat can be reclined at at touch of a button. The front seat headrests are also slimmer to maximise the feeling of space, says Kia.

Connectivity functions in the 2022 Niro also include a 10-inch head-up display, voice control with natural voice recognition, which enables the control of vehicle systems such as air-conditioning and audio by voice. The multi-command feature enables passengers to control multiple functions with one command, says Kia.

The Niro also gets the Digital Key 2 Touch system that enables the Niro to be unlocked and started by smartphone, using near-field communication technology to enable access without the car key. This is compatible with Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

For recording trips, the Niro also can record videos of journeys on locations, which can be played back on smartphones or on the vehicle’s infotainment screen. There is also the Car to Home function, which enables Niro users to control home IoT devices from the vehicle.

Safety equipment in the second-generation Niro includes a suite of advanced driver aids; these are comprised of forward collision avoidance assist, featuring junction turning and junction crossing functions, which warn the driver in case of oncoming vehicles when turning through a junction, or when driving straight through a junction, respectively.

Also featured in the Niro is the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), warning the driver in the event that the posted speed limit is exceeded. When the vehicle is parked, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) warns occupants of vehicles approaching from behind when they are exiting the Niro, and for added convenience, Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) enables remote parking in a perpendicular lot without requiring the driver to be in the vehicle.

These features are also joined by lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist, highway driving assist, rear view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, reverse parking collision avoidance assist and front/rear parking distance warning (parking sensors).

The second-generation Kia Niro will go on sale in various markets internationally “later this year”, with more information on the electrified crossover to be disclosed in due course, according to Kia. Meanwhile for Malaysia, the Niro will reportedly arrive in the fourth quarter of this year.

GALLERY : 2022 Kia Niro