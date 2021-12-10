In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 December 2021 8:39 pm / 0 comments

Local assembly will be an important aspect of Kia Malaysia’s operation, with the company targeting to produce 100,000 units of four models in the next five years, both for domestic and export markets.

During a media briefing today, the company said investing in CKD operations here is a key success factor in the ASEAN market. It added that Malaysia is the best country for Kia to roll out the CKD programme thanks to the favourable CKD policies and established logistics and vendor programmes.

Assembly of Kia models will take place at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah for domestic and export markets (namely neighbouring ASEAN countries). On the latter, the company is targeting for 6,000 units to be exported in 2022, which will gradually ramp up by 3,000 units annually.

By 2026, the company aims to produce 30,000 units a year, with 19,000 units being destined for export markets. The four models that will be assembled here include the Carnival and Sorento (which will be facelifted in 2024), as well as the Sportage and Niro.