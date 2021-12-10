In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 December 2021 8:08 pm / 3 comments

At a media briefing today, Kia Malaysia announced that it will introduce four locally-assembled (CKD) models here over the next two years, beginning with the Carnival and Sorento in 2022, followed by the Niro and Sportage in 2023.

Details like pricing, specifications and available variants weren’t mentioned at the event, but based on a slide shown during the presentation, electrified powertrains will be available for all four upcoming models.

In the case of the Carnival and Sportage, the large MPV and C-segment SUV will be offered with regular internal combustion engines (ICEs) as well as a hybrid electric system (HEV), although the latter is only due from 2024.

The same is true of the D-segment Sorento, although it gets an additional plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option as well. As for the Niro, which debuted in November, it will only come with electrified powertrains, including a battery electric option.

It should be noted that the Carnival has already received official pricing in Malaysia, although the MPV will first arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) before the start of CKD production next year, as mentioned. So, with Kia Malaysia having big plans for our market, which of the four CKD models are you looking forward to the most?