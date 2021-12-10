In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 December 2021 10:04 pm / 1 comment

Not long to go before the 2022 Kia Carnival makes its official debut in Malaysia, and ahead of that, pricing of the fourth-generation MPV has been revealed – available only as a 2.2D variant here, the Carnival will go for RM196,340 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the 50% SST exemption that is in place until June next year.

Previewed last week at an event, the MPV will make its debut here as a CBU model, imported from South Korea, before transitioning to a locally-assembled model when CKD production begins next May. It was originally intended to get the MPV up and running as a CKD model from the get go, but the pandemic has delayed those plans.

The Carnival arrives in its 11-seater form, which will allow it to be classified as a commercial vehicle and thus grant it lower taxes. It’s powered by a 2.2 litre four-cylinder Smartstream turbodiesel, which features a cast iron block instead of an aluminium one. The oil burner, which offers 199 hp (or 202 PS) at 3,800 rpm and 441 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm, is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As standard, the Carnival is fitted with dual LED projector headlights and distinctive LED daytime running lights, which flow into a single graphic, as well as LED fog lamps, while the rear lighting array consists of bulbed tail lights and fog lamps.

Also on, auto headlamps/wipers and 18-inch Y-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, shod with 235/60 profile tyres, and the MPV also wears the latest Kia logo that was introduced this year – the new brand identifier is to be found on the bonnet, tailgate, wheel centre caps and steering wheel airbag boss.

Inside, cabin design elements include a horizontal dashboard layout, a tall centre console – incorporating a Jaguar-like rotary gear selector – and a freestanding display panel, which houses a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The analogue instrument cluster, meanwhile, incorporates a 4.2-inch TFT-LCD multi-info display.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, paddle shifters, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, Saddle Brown faux leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Qi wireless charger, a six-speaker audio system, seven USB ports, dual-zone front and single-zone rear air-conditioning as well as hands-free powered sliding doors and tailgate.

In terms of seating, the placement for 11 is spread over four rows, with the second, third and fourth rows each featuring a three-seat layout, for a 2-3-3-3 configuration. Both the second and third row arrangement have a 40:20:40 split, with the centre seats on both rows being temp seats, meaning they can be stowed to offer a central walk-through between rows two to four. As for the fourth row seats, they are bench pop-up units that can be folded down to increase boot space.

Safety-wise, the Carnival is equipped with seven airbags, which consists of front (driver and passenger), front side, curtain (front and rear) and knee (driver only) units, ABS with EBD and brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control and two second-row ISOFIX child seat anchors (on both outer seats of that row). Also present, front/rear parking sensors and a surround view monitor offering a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

As mentioned previously, the automaker’s Drive Wise assistance suite on the Malaysian-spec Carnival is limited to blind spot collision warning (BCW) and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance – there’s no autonomous emergency braking or adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go to be found here, but hopefully it will be added on to the CKD unit.

Six exterior colour choices are available for the car, and these are Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Panthera Metal, Astra Blue and Flare Red. The 2022 Kia Carnival will come with a five-year/100,000 km warranty and five years or 100,000 km of free maintenance.