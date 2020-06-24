In Cars, International News, Kia / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2020 11:43 am / 5 comments

Kia has officially released several photos of the new Grand Carnival in South Korean specification, and the fourth-generation “Grand Utility Vehicle,” as the automaker calls it, is quite the looker.

Right off the bat, there’s a newfound sense of ruggedness with this GUV (this abbreviation will take some getting used to), thanks to the more angular design approach and SUV-esque styling. It trades the soft, curvier edges of the existing look in favour of a more masculine profile, complete with straight-cut window lines and prominent body lines.

The new Symphonic Architecture design also provides a more tangible link that ties the Grand Carnival (or Sedona in other markets) to other members of the Kia family. For example, the bold front fascia features an evolved version of the Tiger Nose grille, proportionately connecting the slim LED headlights.

The bonnet shutline now meets the front elements, which looks cleaner and more premium than the current model, while the lower bumper gets strong contours to cleverly mask its bulk. The front overhang is now shorter, and the base of the A-pillar (now blacked out for a sleeker look) has been moved backwards to create a longer bonnet. There’s also an odd hint of Range Rover with the fascia, don’t you think?

Round the side, the character line runs the entire length of the car, linking the headlights to the tail lights. In line with the SUV theme, the wheel arches have been made bolder, the roof rails are raised, and the side mirrors positioned on the doors.

Towards the back, Kia used an elongated chrome fin for the C-pillars, a design inspired by the new Sorento. It’s nicely finished with a subtle diamond pattern and wraps around the tapered rear windows.

The LED combination tail lights now span the entire width of the car, featuring the same graphical detail that echoes the unique front LED DRLs. The integrated LED bar meets the Kia badge in the middle, and the lower bumper is finished off with a metallic skid plate.

Besides that, there’s no details regarding the powertrain, but Kia said all will be revealed soon. The fourth-gen GUV will go on sale in South Korea in Q3 2020, with global sales to follow shortly after. So, what do you think of the new Kia Grand Carnival?