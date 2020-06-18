In Cars, International News, Kia / By Anthony Lim / 18 June 2020 12:09 pm / 1 comment

The all-new Kia Carnival is set to arrive on the scene sometime in the third quarter of the year, and the Korean automaker has offered the first glimpse of what to expect, teasing the fourth-gen MPV via a solitary image of the exterior.

The rework for the Carnival – also known as the Sedona in other markets – will provide it with a more stylish outlook with a SUV-inspired design as well as futuristic new details. There’s a new face, which integrates high-tech headlamps with the company’s iconic ‘tiger-nose’ grille.

The front-end design gets a new name as well – symphonic architecture, as it’s called, brings the front end together in a range of detailed, technical features that create a sense of harmony and structural energy.

Third-gen Grand Carnival 2.2D LX 11-seater.

Moving along to the sides, the MPV gets a bold character line that runs across the entire length of the car, effectively linking the front and rear lamps. Meanwhile, the glasshouse is characterised by a new chrome fin, which extends to surround the rear.

The company says that the new Carnival will appeal to progressive young families with its combination of innovation, flexibility and style. Following its introduction in Korea, the new MPV will head on to other markets.

Presently, the third-gen is being sold in Malaysia in Grand Carnival guise, with an 11-seat variant being introduced in May to join the two eight-seat versions that were previously available. The 2.2D KX and 2.2D SX eight-seaters are currently priced at RM155,148 and RM183,766, on-the-road without insurance, following the government’s decision to drop the sales tax (SST) until December 31. The 2.2D LX 11-seater remains priced at RM179,888.

