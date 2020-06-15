In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 June 2020 6:28 pm / 1 comment

Kia distributor Naza Automotive group has released it revised price list for Korean brand in light of the sales tax exemption for cars sold in Malaysia announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 5, which is in line with the national stimulus plan, Penjana, and the revised pricing will be effective June 15 until December 31, 2020.

Starting with the Picanto line of hatchbacks, the 1.2L KX has been reduced to RM43,170.30, a reduction of RM1,717.70 or 3.83% from its previous price. The 1.2L EX variant gets reduced to RM47,950.36, a reduction of RM2,048.64 or 4.10% from its prior listing. Topping the range is the 1.2L GT Line, which has been reduced to RM57,531.80, representing a reduction of RM2,356.20 or 3.93%.

Click to enlarge

Next up is the Rio in sole 1.4L EX trim, which gets reduced to RM77,231.55 by RM2,656.45, or a reduction of 3.33%. The C-segment Cerato 1.6L SX drops to RM99,754.06, down by RM4,133.94 or 3.98%, while the D-segment Optima 2.0L EX get reduced to RM 130,517.81, a reduction of RM9,370.19 or 6.70%. The premium-positioned, RWD Stinger 3.3L GT fastback is reduced to RM369,120.70, down RM14,767.30 or 3.85%.

Onwards to the SUVs and people-movers, the Sportage 2.0L EX has been reduced to RM123,480.27 by a margin of RM3,407.73 or 2.69%, while the 2.0D GT Line variant drops to RM135,229.52, down RM4,658.48 or 3.33%. As for the more capacious Sorento, the 2.4L EX gets reduced to RM165,047.08, down RM4,840.92 or 2.85%, while the 2.2D SX drops to RM178,865.52, a reduction of RM5,022.97 or 2.73%.

The Kia Grand Carnival is listed in both eight- and 11-seater layouts, the latter taking the role of middling trim level. The MPV range begins with the 2.2D KX, which has been reduced to RM155,148.52, which is a reduction of RM3,850.48 or 2.42%. The top Grand Carnival trim level, the 2.2D SX has been reduced to RM183,766.91, a drop of RM6,121.09 or 3.22%. The 11-seater 2.2D LX remains unchanged at RM179,888.