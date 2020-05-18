In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2020 3:57 pm / 9 comments

The Kia Grand Carnival 11-seater is now on sale here in Malaysia, in sole 2.2D guise and priced at RM179,888 on-the-road without insurance. The previous eight-seat KX (RM155,888) and SX (RM184,888) have been discontinued. The new variant is powered the same 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine producing 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque 1,750 – 2,750 rpm channeled to the driven wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the outside, the 2020 Grand Carnival gets halogen projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, along with projector fog lamps below the main units (the SX’s LED lights and fogs have been dropped). Access to the second row and beyond are through a pair of powered sliding doors, while the top end gets an integrated roof rack. At the back, a manual tailgate and LED combination tail lamps feature on the 11-seater Carnival.

Rolling stock is set of 18-inch silver-finish alloy wheels shod in 235/60 tyres, and suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear. As before, the Grand Carnival in this 11-seater guise measures 5,115 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm, 1,985 mm wide and 1,755 mm tall.

Inside, the Multiflex seats offer six-, seven-, eight- and 11-seater layouts, and are upholstered in fabric and the front units are manually adjusted (the SX had powered seats), while the second and third rows offer manual 40:20:40 split folding. The fourth-row seats are pop-up units which stow away into the boot floor. Luggage capacity starts from 33 litres, increasing up to a maximum of 2,335 litres with all passenger rows folded.

The driver gets an analogue combination instrument cluster (a downgrade from the SX’s coloured Supervision meters) with smart key access and push-button start, while the leather-upholstered steering wheel adjusts for reach and rake. This also includes controls for audio, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, instrument cluster control and voice recognition for phone functions.

Infotainment is supplied by a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Connectivity options for audio include Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary audio, MP3 and radio, piped through the cabin by a six-speaker setup. There’s also a reverse camera as standard, but no 360-degree cams. For comfort, three-zone air-conditioning (dual-zone front, single-zone rear) includes a cluster ioniser.

Passengers get additional privacy with sunshades in the second and third rows, while the driver gets an electrochromic rear view mirror. Charging points in the 11-seater Grand Carnival comprise four USB ports located in the rear console box and luggage area, as well as a power outlet in the rear centra fascia. Side windows get one-touch automatic up and down controls.

In terms of safety kit, the 11-seater Grand Carnival is equipped with electronic stability control, hill start assist and six airbags, but unfortunately no Blind Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning that were fitted on the facelifted SX.

Another downer, all the middle seats from rows two through four are only equipped with lap belts, which effectively make this “11-seater” ideal for just eight occupants (2-2-2-2), no more than the previous versions, which featured larger, more comfortable seats and optimal seating layout (2-3-3). On the plus side, there are now four sets of Isofix anchors (vs three in the old configuration), on the outer seats of rows two and three.

Four colours are on offer for the 11-seater Kia Grand Carnival – Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Panthera Metal, and it comes with a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 km.