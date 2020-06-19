In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 June 2020 1:40 pm / 2 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has released its updated Hyundai price list following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for passenger cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models, effective until December 31.

First off, if you don’t see a difference in prices for the Hyundai Elantra, Ioniq hybrid and Tucson SUV in the chart below, that’s because current stocks for those models are from 2019, and only 2020 manufactured cars will get the sales tax exemption. Unchanged official price aside, we’re pretty sure that a deal can be negotiated for those three MY2019 models.

Click to enlarge

Originally priced from RM171,888 to RM213,888 on-the-road without insurance, the CKD locally-assembled Santa Fe SUV is now going from RM166,974 for the 2.4 Executive to RM207,638 for the range-topping 2.2 Premium. That’s savings of between RM4,913 to RM6,249, or 2.86% to 2.92% in percentage terms.

The yummy hot hatch that is the Hyundai i30 N, which is CBU imported from Europe, gets a price reduction from RM298,888 to RM293,797. That’s a difference of RM5,090, or 1.7%. There’s no change to the sticker prices of the Hyundai Grand Starex MPV, which is has a commercial status – like pick-up trucks, it may be used as a passenger vehicle, but the SST exemption bypasses commercial types.