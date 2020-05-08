In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 May 2020 4:18 pm / 4 comments

Hyundai Sime Darby Malaysia has introduced two new variants of the Grand Starex facelift, those being the Executive Plus and Executive Prime models. They are priced at RM163,888 and RM173,888 respectively, and included in the price is a five-year or 300,000 km warranty.

The Korean 11-seater MPV was originally introduced in 2018 at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show, and the debutant at the time was the entry-level Executive model which sold for RM148,888. That has since been discontinued.

Apparently, the Executive Plus and Executive Prime models were both launched in September 2019, and they both share the same 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with VGT. The engine makes 170 PS at 3,600 rpm and 441 Nm of torque at 2,000 to 2,250 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic with shiftronic.

Standard kit include newly designed 16-inch wheels shod with 215/70 profile tyres, halogen projector headlights and fog lamps, new four-point LED daytime running lights with gloss black surrounds, as well as a full four-piece bodykit with grey contrast finish.

Inside, the seats are now fully wrapped with leather (it was optional prior to this), and the second row seats feature a swivel function as standard. Onboard amenities include a roof-mounted monitor for rear passengers, rear air vents, touchscreen infotainment system with DVD playback support, four speakers, and three USB port (one for charging mobile devices).

The range-topping Executive Prime is the only model that gets powered tailgate, keyless entry with push-start button, and powered sliding door (one side only, two sides optional). Otherwise, the kit list for both variants are identical.

For safety, the MPV gets four airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control system, and brake assist as standard. There’s also passive cruise control, automatic light control, rear camera, and parking distance warning available for both cars. Customers can choose between four colours – Creamy White, Moonlight Cloud, Timeless Black, and Taiga Brown. For a detailed look at their specifications, head over to CarBase.my.