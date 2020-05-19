In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 May 2020 1:39 pm / 4 comments

The Hyundai Santa Fe which was launched in May 2019 has been updated with third row air vents. The price for each variant has also gone up by RM2,000, but note that launch prices were introductory rates, and the addition of the third row vents is not the reason for the slight hike.

To briefly recap, the introductory prices were RM169,888 for the Santa Fe Executive and RM189,888 for the Premium, while diesel models retailed at RM191,888 and RM211,888 respectively. These promotional prices were maintained until June 31, 2019 after which prices went up by RM2,000 across the board. Included is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and three-year/50,000 km free servicing.

For powertrain, the petrol variants are powered by Hyundai’s 2.4 litre Theta II MPi naturally-aspirated engine, delivering 172 PS at 6,000 rpm and 225 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The more expensive pair, on the other hand, gets powered by the 2.2 litre R CRDi turbodiesel that’s tuned to produce 193 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. This engine is mated to a new eight-speed automatic and Hyundai’s HTRAC variable all-wheel drive system, the latter capable of sending up to 35% of torque to the rear wheels, or up to 50% in Sport mode.

The 5+2 seater SUV measures 4,770 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall, making it longer and wider than the older model, and its wheelbase measures 2,765 mm wheelbase (65 mm longer). Inside, the cabin gets a three-tiered dashboard, and Hyundai claims that it used high quality materials and striking colour combos, as evidenced by this particular variant you see here.

Standard kit includes projector halogen headlights, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control with ioniser, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, black leather upholstery, a freestanding seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a reverse camera.

Premium variants add on adaptive LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED fog lights, 19-inch alloys, leather dashboard trim, an eight-way powered passenger seat with Toyota Camry-style shoulder buttons, a seven-inch Supervision instrument display, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a powered tailgate. The burgundy leather option costs RM2,000 extra.

Safety-wise, the Santa Fe comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill descent control and ISOFIX second-row child seat anchors, but only the Premium variants get blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that warns you if a child is left in a seat behind. There’s still no autonomous emergency braking here.