In Car Reviews, Cars, Hyundai, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 30 March 2020 11:18 am / 4 comments

Korean car brands have truly come a long way, as evidenced by the success enjoyed by Hyundai and Kia. The fact that Hyundai is now the third largest passenger car manufacturer in the world – behind Toyota and Volkswagen – is a testament to its accomplishment, but now is not the time to be resting on its laurels.

With former BMW M boss Albert Biermann on board to lead the new N division, Hyundai is aggressively expanding its high-performance vehicle portfolio, even going as far as to host a BMW M-like N Festival. But the cars, like this i30 N, prove that there’s actual substance beneath all the marketing talk.

Powering the i30 N (available in Malaysia as the fully-specced i30 N Performance) is a 2.0 litre Theta T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 275 PS and 353 Nm (378 Nm on overboost) of torque. It’s paired with a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission which drives the front wheels. The century sprint is done in 6.1 seconds, and tops out at 250 km/h.

According to Hyundai Sime Darby Motors, only 20 units will be sold in Malaysia (imported from Czech Republic), and they are all kitted to the brim. The only thing that’s apparently omitted from the spec sheet is the panoramic glass roof. And oh, there’s just one colour on offer, which is the Performance Blue you see here. Is it worth RM300k, then? Find out what we think in our video review. Enjoy, and stay safe!