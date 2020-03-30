Korean car brands have truly come a long way, as evidenced by the success enjoyed by Hyundai and Kia. The fact that Hyundai is now the third largest passenger car manufacturer in the world – behind Toyota and Volkswagen – is a testament to its accomplishment, but now is not the time to be resting on its laurels.
With former BMW M boss Albert Biermann on board to lead the new N division, Hyundai is aggressively expanding its high-performance vehicle portfolio, even going as far as to host a BMW M-like N Festival. But the cars, like this i30 N, prove that there’s actual substance beneath all the marketing talk.
Powering the i30 N (available in Malaysia as the fully-specced i30 N Performance) is a 2.0 litre Theta T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 275 PS and 353 Nm (378 Nm on overboost) of torque. It’s paired with a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission which drives the front wheels. The century sprint is done in 6.1 seconds, and tops out at 250 km/h.
According to Hyundai Sime Darby Motors, only 20 units will be sold in Malaysia (imported from Czech Republic), and they are all kitted to the brim. The only thing that’s apparently omitted from the spec sheet is the panoramic glass roof. And oh, there’s just one colour on offer, which is the Performance Blue you see here. Is it worth RM300k, then? Find out what we think in our video review. Enjoy, and stay safe!
Comments
I like designs from the designers like Hyundai & BMW. But don’t know why some of honda fans say hyundai not good. Hyundai is now at third position in worldwide while honda is at 7th position. So why Hyundai is making successful cars unlike previous years. These Hyundai r&d and their designers makes more tech and more equipment and safety features. Plus making better design for latest Hyundai models too. Moreover, even though Hyundai is very powerful cars like bmw, they are also ensuring that Hyundai is more reliable too.
Now compare to honda, it is now opposite way. Honda is becoming more and more lousier. So honda fans shouldn’t badmouth about mazda & hyundai. Look at Honda and why Honda is getting worst. Their design is getting worst and inside as well. Even there are many quality issues too, especially for honda gearbox too. Like in here, these Honda Malaysia are not doing checking properly which honda owners have to pay so much for replacement gearbox. And they are not giving more advanced safety features. But only blind supporter and Ah Beng will buy honda. That’s why everyone boycott honda
Nice.. but too bad most ppl are buying into brands with Heritage, History or unique sports car centric startups
this is awesome
Why the driver seat wear down like a old car ?
Corners too hard to keep big thigh drivers intact ?