In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2020 5:51 pm / 0 comments

We are only a little over a week into the sales tax-free period, but it looks like there’s already a surge in demand for new vehicles – for Sime Darby Motors at least.

Company retail and distribution managing director, Jeffrey Gan said: “The positive market response towards our recent sales campaign indicates that while many consumers may be cautious about returning to normal life, they also view personal vehicles as an important investment for their safety, and in maintaining social distancing.”

“And with the added tax exemptions as an incentive, we are seeing signs of recovery as foot traffic and orders across all our brands in Sime Darby Motors are returning to pre-lockdown levels,” he added.

Sime Darby Motors is represented by 27 branches, encompassing brands such as BMW, MINI, Motorrad, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Ford, and Hyundai. There’s also the Sime Darby Auto Selection, offering a multitude of pre-owned vehicles.

While things are on the up, the company says it’s adhering to the government’s recommended standard operating procedures, and ensures that basic hygiene and social distancing measures are practiced across the board.

Gan said “we limit the number of customers at our premises depending on the size of the retail area to avoid overcrowding. The safety and health of our employees, customers and business partners remain our utmost priority.”

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Motors has launched its Corporate Programme which entitles a company, its directors, employees and their spouses to enjoy fleet membership benefits, including discounts of up to 10% when buying a new car. The discount rate varies depending on the brand and model, and is only applicable when buying a minimum of two cars.