In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 May 2022 4:58 pm / 3 comments

Pricing and specifications for the Genesis GV60 electric SUV have been confirmed for the United Kingdom market, where it will go on sale in three variants and three powertrain output levels.

Unveiled last August, the Genesis GV60 is built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and prices start from 47,005 pounds sterling (RM252,650) in the United Kingdom. As such, this is a premium-badged offering based on underpinnings shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6.

In base form as the Premium, and this features a single rear-mounted motor that drives the rear wheels. This produces 229 PS and 350 Nm of torque, and with the 77.4 kWh battery pack that is standard across the board for the UK market, range for the Premium variant is 514 km.

The next rung on the GV60 ladder for this market is the Sport variant at 53,605 pounds sterling (RM288,413), which adds an additional, 100 PS motor on the front axle for a total system output of 318 PS. The rear axle motor produces a marginally lower output than that of the base variant, here in the Sport making 218 PS for the rear wheels. WLTP range for the Sport variant is 467 km.

The most potent powertrain combination in the GV60 line-up for the UK comes in the Sport Plus variant at 65,405 pounds sterling (RM351,901), which boasts of a 244 PS electric motor on each axle for a total system output of 490 PS.

Like the rest of the range, the most powerful GV60 variant draws from a 77.4 kWh battery pack, and is rated for a WLTP range of 462 km on a full charge. When charged from a 350 kW ultra-rapid charger, charge time for all three variants is just 18 minutes.

Active safety and driver assistance systems in the GV60 for the UK include highway driving assist including lane change assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, multi-collision brake, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, intelligent front lighting system, and remote parking assist. There are also digital side mirrors which employ camera feeds in place of conventional mirrors.

Further equipment in the GV60 for the UK market includes a fingerprint identification system that helps different recorded drivers recall their preferred settings such as for seat position, phone contacts, navigation settings, audio volume and more.

The infotainment system in the GV60 is the first from Genesis to feature the Connected Car Integrated Cockpit, where the driver’s instrument panel and navigation screen are linked to form a panoramic display that also shares content with the head-up display.

Audio in the GV60 comes courtesy of 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Software updates for the electric SUV are conducted over-the-air, which brings the latest features to the vehicle’s system without requiring visits to the service centre for this purpose. This applies to systems for the GV60’s electric vehicle integrated control device, suspension, brakes, steering, ADAS, instrumentation, navigation and infotainment.

Pricing in the United Kingdom for the GV60 means that it holds an approximate 20% premium over the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is priced from just under RM200k in Malaysia.

Assuming a similar margin is applicable for the Malaysian market, given that EVs in Malaysia are now exempt from import and excise duties, this should mean a Malaysian pricing of around RM250k for the battery-electric Genesis; in other words, about the same as its UK starting price, which goes up to the equivalent of RM351,901 for the top, 490 PS dual-motor variant.

With Genesis’ premium positioning, this would place the GV60 in a segment of the electric SUV marketplace that currently consists of the Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. The EQA is priced at RM278,201 while the XC40 Pure Electric is priced at RM262,460, both on-the-road excluding insurance. By that estimate, the GV60 should undercut both on starting price in Malaysia.

GALLERY: Genesis GV60