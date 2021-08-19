In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 August 2021 9:57 am / 0 comments

After several spyshots and a leak, Genesis has finally released the first images of its new GV60, its first dedicated electric vehicle. The SUV is built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is said to be the Korean luxury carmaker’s most athletic model yet.

The GV60 exhibits a fresh take on Genesis’ design language, with smooth, rounded shapes and reimagined versions of the company’s trademark features. Resplendent in this lurid lime green hero colour, it looks especially funky, doesn’t it?

Styled to meet the needs of an EV, the front continues to feature the distinctive Two-Line Quad Lamps, but the signature Crest Grille has been moved downwards to cool the underbody battery. The new winged badge is also 80% thinner than before, while the clamshell bonnet (fitted to a Genesis vehicle for the first time, and will likely be one of the company’s design cues moving forward) minimises the number of shutlines.

Moving back, the wraparound windscreen design leads neatly into an upper chrome strip that reaches down the C-pillars before shooting straight back up again towards the rear windscreen, creating a striking look at the back. The simplified side surfacing is cleaned up further by the pop-out door handles and mirror-replacing side-view cameras, with the rear haunches adding some muscle to the look.

At the rear, you’ll find the repeated Two Line graphic in the split taillights, along with a fixed spoiler that sits at the base of the rear windscreen. The indicators have been moved to the bottom, integrated with the reflectors within the grey body cladding.

The interior is just as stylish as the outside, particularly in the blue and lime colour scheme seen here. The slim horizontal dashboard, freestanding widescreen display panel and floating centre console provide a good impression of space on the inside, while the silvery controls and circular details add a playful touch.

A neat feature is the Crystal Sphere, which sits atop the centre console. Glowing with light when the GV60 is switched off, it swivels upon startup to reveal a rotary gear selector. On models fitted with the side-view cameras, the door panels house a sizeable display on each side.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but expect the specifications to largely mirror those of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. That means the GV60 will likely be offered in rear- (with 168 hp or 225 hp) and all-wheel drive (with 232 hp or 320 hp) forms, along with a 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery. Maximum range should hover around the 500 km mark on the WLTP cycle.