In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 May 2021 3:31 pm / 0 comments

Having unveiled the striking new Ioniq 5 back in February, Hyundai has now released details of the electric crossover for the United States market. For the first time, the company is announcing power outputs and range targets for the two powertrain configurations, both fitted with the largest 77.4 kWh battery.

Two-wheel drive models get a rear-mounted motor that produces 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, while delivering the longest target range of 483 km. Opt for all-wheel drive and the Ioniq 5 receives an additional 74 kW (99 hp) motor on the front axle, boosting outputs to 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm. That’s a 14 kW (18 hp) more than what you’d find in other markets.

Range with AWD depends on the variant selected. Hyundai claims targets of 433 km on SE and SEL models and 393 km on the top-spec Limited. All models have a top speed of 185 km/h and a towing capacity of up to 680 kg. As previously reported, the Ioniq 5 supports both 400 and 800 volts of DC charging without needing any adapters or other additional components, using the motor and inverter to boost input – a world first.

A 350 kW DC fast charger can top up the lithium-ion battery from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes and add an additional 109 km of range in just five minutes. As for charging at home, the standard 10.9 kW onboard charger enables the Ioniq 5 to get a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 AC charging.

In the US, Hyundai has partnered with Electrify America to provide buyers with unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for the first two years. The public charging network currently operates over 600 stations across the country and plans to have around 800 stations with more than 3,500 fast chargers either open or in development by the end of the year.

The rest is as per what was shown earlier in the year, including the sci-fi rectilinear design. A near-faithful recreation of the 45 concept from 2019, the Ioniq 5 features a V-shaped front end, Parametric Pixel lights, a clamshell bonnet, distinctive slashes along the side, strong C-pillars and “rifled” wheel arches. Only the US-mandated side markers in the headlights and on the rear arches spoil the look somewhat.

Enabling the Ioniq 5’s broad stance – helped by the available 20-inch Parametric Pixel aero wheels – is the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), provides short overhangs and a long wheelbase. At 3,000 mm long, the distance between the front and rear wheels is actually 100 mm longer than the massive Palisade (making it the longest in Hyundai’s US lineup), despite its 4,635 mm length being some 345 mm shorter.

Together with the underfloor battery, the long wheelbase has allowed the designers and engineers to maximise interior space. The Ioniq 5’s passenger volume of 3,016 litres is, in fact, larger than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (2,863 litres) and Volkswagen ID.4 (2,829 litres), said Hyundai.

This amount of space has made room for a lounge-like cabin, with the power-adjustable driver’s seat featuring a memory function and a business class-style ottoman. The front seats have been made 30% thinner than normal to further maximise legroom for those in the second row, who can also slide and recline their seats. Boot space is 770 litres, expandable to 1,680 litres with the rear seats folded.

Further adding to the light and airy atmosphere is the slim horizontal dashboard, topped by a display panel with two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, plus a magnetic panel on the left for attaching pictures or notes. The steering column-mounted gear selector has freed up room for the Universal Island centre console, which can be slid fore and aft 140 mm to give even rear occupants access to its cupholders, 15-watt wireless charger, USB ports and a storage space large enough to hold a handbag.

As you’d expect, the Ioniq 5 is chock-full of tech, including the latest Bluelink infotainment and navigation system with cloud-based routing, last-mile navigation, multiple user profile support, an in-car payment system for charging, food and coffee and an advanced voice control system. Users can also operate and access vehicle functions and data, send waypoints to the car and manage battery charging through a smartphone app. There’s also an augmented reality head-up display and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

The car is also equipped with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows the car to power electric devices like bicycles, scooters, camping equipment and even other EVs, through either the charging port (via an adapter) or, on the Limited model, a socket underneath the rear seat. The power output is just over half what it is in other markets, at 1.9 kW versus 3.6 kW.

Safety-wise, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with lots of driver assistance systems, such as Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) that provides Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. This feature uses adaptive cruise control with machine learning that will learn the driver’s behaviour even when it’s not switched on.

Other features include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist, oncoming vehicle and cross traffic recognition, evasive steering assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot collision avoidance with cameras, automatic high beam, reverse AEB and a door opening warning. There’s even a remote parking assistant that will allow the driver to perform parking manoeuvres outside the car.

The Ioniq 5 will be available in the US starting in the autumn in the ten zero-emissions vehicle states along with seven others; a wider rollout is being planned for next year. Aside from revealing the US-market model, Hyundai has also released the first details of the larger Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV.