The Ioniq 6 electric sedan could be modelled after the Hyundai Prophecy concept

The United States market debut of the Ioniq 5 will be followed by two more models in the near future from Hyundai’s electric vehicle brand, Ioniq, the manufacturer has stated. These will be the Ioniq 6 sedan that will arrive towards the end of 2022, while the Ioniq 7 large SUV will follow later on in 2024, according to a briefing for the US-market Ioniq 5, reports Forbes.

Both will be based on the eGMP platform, which underpins the Ioniq 5; this will house a 73 kWh battery pack, and be available with two powertrain options. The forthcoming electric sedan had previously be indicated in an investor presentation to be due in 2022, denoted by an image of the Prophecy concept in its place.

The Ioniq 5 made its global debut in February of this year, with a choice of either a 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery pack, as well as rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive. The most potent variant is the AWD with the 72.6 kWh battery, producing 302 hp and 605 Nm of torque from its two motors, offering a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds. All versions have a top speed of 185 km/h.

The upcoming Ioniq 7 could be similar in size to the Hyundai Palisade (pictured), though possibly with an even longer wheelbase

The configuration with the longest range on offer, however, is the 72.6 kWh battery with RWD, which offers 470 km 480 km on the WLTP cycle. The Ioniq 5 is able to directly support both 400 V and 800 V charging through the car’s own motor and inverter, instead of using a separate built-in charger. A 350 kW DC fast charger will replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, or 100 km from a five-minute charge.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 7 large SUV that will follow later on in 2024 is expected to be around the same size as the Hyundai Palisade, a 3.8 litre V6-powered eight-seater SUV that measures 4,981 mm long, 1,976 mm wide and 1,750 mm tall with a 2,900 mm wheelbase, said the presentation according to Carscoops.

This measure for the forthcoming electric SUV should be even longer still, as the Ioniq 5 already spans a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. All-wheel-drive for the Ioniq 7 has been described in the presentation as optional, though it says that the dual-motor powertrain will have a combined output of 313 PS.

A larger, 100 kWh battery pack in the SUV aims to provide a range of 300 miles (480 km), it adds. The Ioniq 7 is an important model as trucks and SUVs make up a large portion of the market in the United States, said the manufacturer. “Any OEM serious about electrification cannot afford to ignore the segment shift [to SUVs],” it said.

