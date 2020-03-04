In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 4 March 2020 11:03 am / 0 comments

Hyundai is being pretty bold with its electric concepts these past few years. Last year it introduced its stunningly simple and angular 45 (which is apparently headed for production) at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and now it has taken this minimalist approach even further with the Prophecy.

Looking more like an onyx stone than an actual car, the Prophecy represents the next evolution of the carmaker’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, leaning on the concept of “Optimistic Futurism” that aims to forge an emotional connection between humans and cars. Sounds like quite a bit of designer mumbo jumbo, but the car looks rather stunning in these photos.

The incredibly smooth exterior consists of just a single arching line stretching from the front to the rear of the car, while the curved roofline stretches all the way towards the rear, giving the Prophecy a look that’s similar to the original Audi TT, or a Porsche 911. Hyundai says that the boat tail design created by the rear fenders appears to propel the car forward even when standing still.

Clearly, the streamlined design also aids aerodynamics – an important part of making electric vehicles travel further on a single charge. Aiding the Prophecy further in this regard are turbine-shaped wheels (which are claimed to channel air down the side of the body like water over a stone) and an integrated rear spoiler that generates downforce, improving high-speed stability. There’s also a broad air intake to cool the battery.

This spoiler is made out of transparent acrylic, which can also be found in the headlights and the exterior cameras. About the only ostentatious part of the car is a large opening at the rear to fit the pixel lighting, which consists of a pair of large vertical bars. The pixels also adorn the headlights and spoiler, and Hyundai says they will be a signature design element of its EVs moving forward.

The long wheelbase and short overhangs not only give the Prophecy its elegant proportions, it also offers up more space inside. The suicide doors open up to four individual seats with tartan-like trim, a large band of displays surrounding the cabin, a slim centre console and not much else. The use of autonomous driving technology means that the steering wheel can be dispensed in favour of joysticks, improving forward visibility.

Another aspect of the Prophecy’s interior is the filtering of air. Inlets low down in the sills draw air in from the outside, after which it is cleaned and piped through the wood-based felt carpet. This cleaner air is then circulated back out into the atmosphere.