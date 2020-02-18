In Cars, Hyundai, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 18 February 2020 4:07 pm / 0 comments

Remember the rather fantastical Hyundai 45 Concept from last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show? Well it turns out the car wasn’t so fantastical after all, because it looks like this minimalist crossover is headed to production, as these photos from our European spy photographers show.

The development prototype that you see here may be covered in copious amounts of camouflage, but that arrow-shaped front end, sharp creases and angular rear hatch mark it out as a car clearly inspired by the show car. The almost beak-like full-width front grille remains, but the headlights are more conventional than the concept’s cubic items, though that may just be for this test mule.

Shutlines have also been reduced thanks to a clamshell bonnet, while lower down, the bumper sports just a single air intake opening. Along the side, the outlandish quad sliding doors have been replaced by conventional portals and handles, and the side-view cameras have given way to rather basic-looking mirrors. The car will still get SUV-style body mouldings, however, based on the pressings on the front fenders.

The rear end is heavily disguised, but expect the production car to retain the concept’s heavily creased rump, albeit without some of the fancy pixelated lighting effects. Finishing off the look are the wheels, which may not be quite as intricate as those of the concept, but they still have a radical geometric design that almost has a Ferrari F40 look to it.

As the 45 Concept was designed as an all-electric vehicle, so should the production version. Currently, Hyundai’s most advanced electric powertrain can be found in the Kona Electric, which is powered by a 204 PS/395 Nm motor juiced by a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, giving the similarly-sized crossover a range of 482 km on the WLTP cycle. It’s unclear if the 45 will get a more powerful setup, perhaps with all-wheel drive.

The 45 is inspired and named after Hyundai’s first ever concept car, the 45-year-old Pony Coupé Concept. It’s also so named because the exterior styling, exhibiting a unique version of the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, features 45-degree cuts at the front and rear, which is set to be a feature on Hyundai’s future EVs.