3 August 2021 1:41 pm

To date, we’ve seen a number of spyshots of Genesis’ first dedicated electric vehicle, tipped to be called the GV60. Now, however, images of an undisguised unit – likely snapped during a commercial shoot – have surfaced on the Internet, baring the exterior design of the SUV.

The photos, which show the rear three-quarters of the car, leave very little to the imagination. As is the trend these days, the GV60 takes the form of a coupé-style crossover, with a low-slung roofline and a sweeping rear windscreen. The curvaceous design is also closer to the sportier GV70 rather than the rectilinear GV80 flagship, with large, shapely volumes and prominent fender bulges.

Most visible here is the very unique C-pillar treatment, which sees the rear windscreen lead into the side window graphic, emphasised by the V-shaped chrome trim. Further back, a gloss black spoiler sits at the trailing edge of the windscreen, possibly splitting it into upper and lower sections – just like the outgoing Honda Civic Hatchback.

Also notable are the mirror-replacing side-view cameras, flush pop-out door handles and the trademark Genesis Quad Lamp graphic. There’s also plenty of grey body cladding, including at the rear where a silver skid plate sits. The intricate 20-inch alloy wheels are as we’ve seen in past spyshots.

We also get a look at the GV60’s funky interior, courtesy of another set of photos that appeared on the CocheSpias forum. Clear to see are the two-spoke steering wheel, freestanding widescreen display panel, slim horizontal air vents and a walkthrough front section with no central transmission tunnel. The green and ivory colour scheme also looks better than it sounds.

A novel feature sits on top of the console between the front seats. Here, you’ll find an illuminated ball that does a neat trick upon start-up – it flips around to become a spherical gear selector, something previewed on the X Concept. You’ll also find a rotary controller for the infotainment system, a pair of cupholders and lots of silvery trim. On the doors sit the displays for the side cameras and slick silver grab handles.

Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 rides on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). No technical details are known just yet, but it will likely carry similar specs to its siblings. The EV6, for example, is available in 125 kW (170 PS), 168 kW (228 PS), 173 kW (235 PS), 239 kW (325 PS) and 430 kW (585 PS) outputs, depending on the battery size (58 kWh and 77.4 kWh) and whether it is all-wheel drive.

In rear-wheel-drive 228 PS form with the larger 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EV6 is able to travel 528 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. On the flip side, the EV6 GT with 585 PS is capable of getting from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 260 km/h.