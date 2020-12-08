In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2020 12:38 pm / 0 comments

The Genesis GV70 has made its full debut after being previewed over the past few months, with the luxury arm of Hyundai providing specifications and features of its second SUV for the Korean market.

In terms of dimensions, the GV70 measures 4,715 mm long, 1,910 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall and packs a wheelbase that spans 2,875 mm. These figures correspond with the SUV’s position below the GV80 in Genesis’ model line-up, with the larger of the two being 4,945 mm long, 1,975 mm wide, 1,715 mm tall and with a 2,955 mm wheelbase.

Despite the size difference, the GV70 gets the same Smartstream T-GDi petrol engines as its larger sibling. The first is a 2.5 litre four-cylinder that makes 304 PS (300 hp) and 422 Nm of torque, which is joined by a larger 3.5 litre V6 rated at 380 PS (375 hp) and 530 Nm – the latter takes 5.1 seconds to complete the zero to 100 km/h sprint.

On the diesel front, the GV70 gets the Smartstream 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel used by the latest G80, with 210 PS (207 hp) and 441 Nm. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, except the V6 variant that is AWD only. Of the three engines, the diesel has the best combined fuel consumption at 13.6 km/l (7.4 l/100 km), followed by the 2.5 litre unit at 10.7 km/l (9.3 l/100 km) and the V6 at 8.6 km/l (11.6 l/100 km).

Design-wise, the Genesis SUV adopts cues seen on other models in the range, with two-tier headlamps and taillights, with the former flanking the brand’s signature Crest Grille. The GV70 also cuts a sleeker profile compared to the bulkier GV80, with a more distinctive window line and prominent C-pillars.

Inside, the GV70’s dashboard differs significantly from its stablemates with a cleaner look that is highlighted by a single character line that runs from the door panels through the air vents and across the gauge cluster cowl.

A large 14.5-inch infotainment display dominates this space, while below it, the lighting and climate controls are clustered into a gloss black section with a contrast surround. A high centre console brings the rotary gear selector closer to the driver, along with various storage cubbies, while the two-spoke steering wheel is similar to one fitted in the GV80.

Other items include a 12.3-inch TFT LCD 3D digital instruement cluster, four-zone climate control (with rear vents and controls), a dual-filter air purifier system, leather upholstery, ambient lighting as well as all-seat heating and ventilation, among others.

Also offered is an optional Sport package for a more dynamic look, which adds a dark chrome mesh for the grille, new bumpers, black bezels, prominent round exhaust outlets and a choice of Sport-exclusive 19- and 21-inch wheels. The cabin gets also gets an exclusive three-spoke steering wheel and colours (black, red and blue), along with optional carbon-fibre details on the console and doors.

Cars with this package also gain a rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) that distributes torque for optimum traction during sudden cornering, high-speed turning or while off-road. Depending on variant, adaptive suspension is also fitted as standard equipment on the GV70, along with launch control and a drive mode system. On the last bit, AWD models get a Multi Terrain Control mode that joins Eco, Comfort, Custom, Sport and Sport+).

There’s also no shortage of technologies available, with safety and driver assistance-related ones being eight airbags, a surround view monitor, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Forward Attention Warning (FAW), navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA).

There’s also Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II), which is a form of semi-autonomous driving that helps drivers to change lanes when the turn signal is activated, and by responding to close-range cut-ins in instances of traffic congestion when vehicles are moving at low speeds. Another form of autonomy is Remote Smart Parking Assist, whereby the vehicle can guide itself into a parking spot using just the key fob. However, drivers will still need to be alert and ready to take over with either function.

As announced previously, the GV70 also features fingerprint authentication system that is tied to the Genesis CarPay in-car payment service, along with other functions such as valet mode, along with vehicle entry and start.

A radar rear-seat reminder system also makes an appearance to alert driver of pets or passengers in the rear, alerting the driver in multiple phases upon detection. The system is so accurate that it is capable of detecting small respiratory movements like an infant’s breathing, and its field of detection extends to the cargo area as well.

Another feature being touted is AR Navigation, which uses augmented reality to provide more accurate navigation using the infotainment display. The system in its most basic form shows left or right direction icons, but an improved version can provide directions that indicate the exact direction based on the destination and its location at that very moment.





