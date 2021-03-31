In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 31 March 2021 12:22 pm / 0 comments

Continuing its design renaissance, Genesis has introduced the new X Concept, showcasing the latest evolution of the company’s dramatic design language. Despite the name, the car is empathically not a crossover, but a stunning Gran Turismo coupé hiding an electric powertrain.

The signature of Hyundai’s luxury offshoot is the Twin Lines graphic, hitherto used for the head- and taillights. On the X Concept, Genesis has maximised the use of the graphic, which has turned up on everything from the side view cameras to the charging port door. Even the rear diffuser features two chrome strips that mirror the taillights, with twin divots that appear to emulate the shape of tailpipes.

These cues have been draped over a conventionally handsome two-door body, featuring a long bonnet, a short tail, a surprisingly upright glasshouse and broad haunches. At the front is the trademark shield-shaped Crest Grille framed by the Quad Lamps, which represent the wings of the Genesis badge and wrap around the front fenders. This masks the shutline of the clamshell bonnet, making for a cleaner look.

Adding a layer of three-dimensionality is the G-Matrix grille pattern with an intricate metal structure, while the large cooling intakes in the bumper are covered in a similar mesh. Moving over to the side of the car, the arching Parabolic Line goes over the front and rear fender bulges; these are filled by massive turbine-style alloy wheels with five two-layer spokes that hide striking lime green brake callipers.

The rear end is shaped like a horseshoe and repeats the same Quad Lamp graphic. The gorgeous sea green paint is called Lençóis Blue, named after the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil – it evokes the freshwater lagoons that form in the valleys of the park’s sand dunes only during the rainy season.

Inside, the X Concept features a split driver environment (coincidentally also found in the Lexus LF-Z Electrified) with a scotch brown driver’s seat and cockpit and a greenish blue passenger seat. A Free-Form display – incorporating the instrumentation, navigation and climate control – sweeps around the driver and terminates ahead of a novel spherical crystal gear selector, which also controls the drive modes.

The crystal ball sits atop a floating centre console that adds to the sense of airiness. The exterior Twin Lines graphic is repeated in the slim air vents, which sweeps around the top of the dashboard before flowing into the door mouldings, wrapping around the passengers. The sporty bucket seats feature exposed metal frames and four-point harnesses, which are constructed out of an upcycled fabric weave made out of leftover leather pieces. Parts of the steering wheel and airbag cover are also made from this material.

No technical details, specs or anything else, but it’s quite a looker, don’t you think?