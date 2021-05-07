In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 May 2021 5:23 pm / 0 comments

More than a year after making its debut, the facelifted FK8 Honda Civic Type R has now been launched in Indonesia, where it is offered in a sole variant priced at 1.177 billion rupiah (RM339,282). Buyers will get to choose from three colours, including Rallye Red, Championship White and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

Changes that come with the facelift include a revised exterior, which sees the addition of body-coloured fins to the large faux air intakes and vents on the front and rear bumpers. The grille has also been reshaped to promote better cooling of the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder VTEC engine, which is still rated at 310 PS (306 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. Drive continues to go to the front wheels via an enthusiast-friendly six-speed manual transmission.

Elsewhere, new two-piece brake rotors and brake pads are designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency. The suspension also gets a reworking to feature updated adaptive dampers, stiffer rear bushings and a retuned steering system to provide improved ride comfort, grip and steering feel.

Drivers will still get three drive modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – to choose from to alter the characteristics of the car, joined by an Active Sound Control function that generates an interior sound according to the chosen drive mode. Moving inside, the facelift sees the fitment of a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, along with a new shifter that features a restyled knob and shorter shift throws.

Other items that are standard are a new wireless phone charger and tyre pressure monitoring system, while the rest of the kit list includes 20-inch alloy wheels, sports seats and pedals, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster with various displays, dual-zone climate control and a seven-inch touchscreen head unit.