In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 May 2021 10:09 am / 1 comment

The Dubai Police has one of the world’s most exciting fleet of police cars, with exotics like a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ and a Porsche 918 Spyder, just to name a few.

The local police department has now added another car to its roster, having taken delivery of a brand-new Genesis GV80 recently. While the luxury SUV is a little tame compared to the crop of supercars and speed machines currently in service, it still has a purpose to reach out to the public.

“We are proud to work in harmony with the Dubai Police General Command in order to support its policing work and maintaining the safety and security of all citizens, residents and visitors in Dubai,” said Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of Genesis Middle East and Africa Operation.

“We take pride in partnering with Dubai Police in various initiatives that aim at spreading awareness among all segments of society on traffic safety. We hope that the high-tech Genesis GV80 contributes to facilitate Dubai Police’s operations and provide various services to the public”, commented Suliman ALZaben, director of Genesis UAE.

The carmaker didn’t reveal what powers the GV80, but it is likely to sport a 3.5 litre turbocharged V6 making 380 PS (375 hp) and 530 Nm of torque. Paired with the engine is an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the GV80 can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Other Genesis offered in Dubai include the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.