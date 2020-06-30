In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2020 3:49 pm / 1 comment

The Genesis G90, which surfaced as an unrecognisable facelift in November 2018, goes into the 2021 model year with new equipment and a limited edition Stardust edition.

The G90 is the flagship model of Hyundai’s premium brand, and the 2021 car receives the latest kit and tech from the group. The “entry level” variant will now have Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension and Intelligent Front-Lighting System as standard. The latter is like auto high beam that detects oncoming cars and blocks them from glare.

The 2021 G90 is also now available with the optional Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, which warns a driver pulling out of a parking spot when it detects an object or pedestrian behind the vehicle. It can apply emergency braking to avoid a collision. New 19-inch wheels are another option for the latest MY.

The special edition Stardust edition will be limited to 50 units for the Korean market. Taking inspiration from a star-filled sky above a red carpet event full of flashing camera lights, the Stardust sports a special carbon metal paint with a sparkling pearl effect. The lower half of the limo’s body is in black for a two-tone look.

Inside, the Stardust gets bespoke seats with two-tone leather and metallic pore Ash wood. “The G90 Stardust represents the ultimate form of elegance. In that moment when you arrive at a red carpet event, nothing less is expected,” said Genesis design chief SangYup Lee.

The G90 is powered by a 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 (365 hp/510 Nm) or a 5.0 litre naturally aspirated V8 (420 hp/520 Nm). Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic an H-TRAC all-wheel drive is optional.

