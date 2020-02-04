In Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 4 February 2020 3:48 pm / 0 comments

We’ve arrived at a time where prospective car buyers are literally spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out their next Mercedes-Benz or AMG cars. There’s pretty much an AMG variant for every Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle out there, and by far the most powerful one of the lot is the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe.

Its name is also easily the longest in the entire line-up, and the 4-Door Coupe is positioned alongside the fabled GT Coupe. There are three variants of the 4-Door on sale in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM1.1 million for the GT 43 4Matic+, to RM1.3 million for the mid tier GT 53 4Matic+, and RM1.8 million for the full fat beast that is the GT 63 S 4Matic+.

In this video review, we sampled the range-topper, one that’s powered by the M177 4.0 litre V8 producing 639 PS at 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. It’s paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission (perhaps the only one of its kind in the world), rocketing it from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds before maxing out at 315 km/h.

Notable features include AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system with active rear-wheel steering and Drift Mode, as well as Dynamic Plus Package (standard) with a rear-axle limited-slip differential. Keep in mind that the car shares the same MRA platform as models like the E-Class and CLS, but heavily tweaked for the GT 4-Door’s application. Now, watch the video to find out what we think of it!