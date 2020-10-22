In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 22 October 2020 4:20 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai’s luxury offshoot Genesis has revealed more details of the facelifted G70 sedan, nearly two months after showing us the first photos of the car. The company has confirmed the engines for its home market of South Korea, consisting of exactly the same units as before.

The petrol range consists of a 252 PS/353 Nm 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a 370 PS/510 Nm 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6; models equipped with the Sports package bump up the power outputs to 255 PS and 373 PS respectively. If you want a turbodiesel, there’s a 2.2 litre four-pot delivering 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque. No mention of the new 2.5 litre turbo petrol from the facelifted Kia Stinger, at least for the time being.

All engines are mated to the same eight-speed automatic gearbox as before. While there appear to be no hardware changes, the G70 benefits from a new, sharper Sports+ drive mode. The V6 variant with the Sports package also gets an active exhaust valve for a rortier soundtrack, while the new Dynamic All-wheel Drive comes with a rear-drive drift mode first seen on the Stinger GTS.

As previously reported, the G70 gets a significant aesthetic rework, bringing it in line with newer models like the G80, G90 and GV80. There’s a massive shield-shaped Crest Grille flanked by the slim Quad Lamp LED headlights, giving the car a more distinctive design next to the rather generic pre-facelift model. The triple air intakes have a more aggressive design compared to the G70’s stablemates.

Elsewhere, the air extractors for the front wheel arches have been minimised, while the Quad Lamp graphic is repeated in the tail lights. The rear number plate recess has been moved down to the bumper for a cleaner appearance, joining the redesigned diffuser and twin tailpipes. Buyers can choose from four new wheel designs, two new metallic paint finishes and three matte colours.

Inside, there’s a new infotainment system with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and over-the-air navigation updates. Usability improvements include a bigger, more legible instrument cluster, a more powerful wireless smartphone charger and an acoustic glass windscreen and side windows for a quieter drive.