By Jonathan Lee / 18 August 2021 7:48 pm

The Genesis G90 – apparently the limousine of choice for the Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ) – has been around since 2015 and is thus in need of a replacement. Thankfully, the Korean luxury brand is working on a complete redesign that will be revealed in the coming months, as these spyshots from the Nürburgring show.

Continuing the template set by the current car’s comprehensive facelift in 2018, the new model features the latest Genesis design language also seen on the new G80, GV80 and GV70. This includes the company’s signature shield-shaped Crest Grille and the Quad Lamp graphic that runs around the entire vehicle. The prototype you see here does look longer and lower, however, giving it a more dynamic look.

At the front, the clamshell bonnet’s shutline runs along the grille, headlights, front wheel arches and fender-mounted indicators, which should provide a cleaner aesthetic. Along the side, the longer six-window graphic (including tiny rear quarter-light windows) makes for a sleeker and more elegant design, while the more upright C-pillars add to the car’s stately appearance.

Moving to the rear, the taillights are no longer split into upper and lower units, although a red bar running across the middle ensures that the aforementioned Quad Lamp look is still visible; as yet, it’s unclear if the full-width design of the outgoing model is retained. Finishing off the look are the flush pop-out door handles, some intricate alloy wheels and twin tailpipes that mirror the shape of the grille.

Reports suggest that the G90 will lose its Tau 4.4 litre V8 with the move to a new generation, instead using the upgraded Smartstream G3.5 turbocharged V6 from newer Genesis models. That mill makes 380 PS and 530 Nm of torque, an increase of 10 PS and 20 Nm over the previous base 3.3 litre unit. The existing eight-speed automatic gearbox and optional all-wheel drive system will likely remain.

The new G90 is also rumoured to be spawning a fully electric variant, similar to the G80 version shown in Shanghai in April. That car featured a motor on each axle to provide all-wheel drive and a total output of 370 PS and 700 Nm. That’s enough to propel the G90’s smaller sibling to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with range also being estimated at 427 km; the car can also accept 350 kW of DC fast charging.