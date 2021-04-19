In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 19 April 2021 3:39 pm / 1 comment

Genesis has unveiled its first fully electric model, the Electrified G80 at Auto Shanghai 2021, just over a year after the global debut of the Genesis G80.

At a passing glance, the Electrified G80 looks nearly identical to its conventionally-powered twin, even shown here in a similar exterior paint colour to go with the G80’s “Athletic Elegance” design concept.

The tell-tale EV clues are here, though – the mesh Crest Grille of the G80 is now a more aerodynamic unit that is fully closed thanks to its EV powertrain, and houses the door to its charging port in the grille’s upper right corner. Meanwhile, rolling stock for the Electrified G80 trades the simple five-spoke wheel design on the ICE-powered G80 for a more ornate multi-spoke design for the EV.

Technical details regarding the Electrified G80 are scant at the moment, and does not state power and torque outputs or battery capacity. However, the brand has revealed that the luxury EV can attain a maximum range of ‘more than’ 500 km on a single charge, based on the NEDC testing cycle.

When 350 kW fast charging is employed, this will recharge the Electrified G80’s battery from 10% to 80% state of charge in just 22 minutes, according to Genesis. The Electrified G80 features a 400 V/800 V variable charging system in order to take advantage of the different charging infrastructures its user may encounter.

The drive motor and inverter can switch voltage between 400 volts and 800 volts, the latter being the more optimised voltage for the system for a more stable charge, according to the company. This enables its users to use both 400-volt and 800-volt chargers without additional converters.

This yields a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) acceleration time of 4.9 seconds, courtesy of its standard all-wheel-drive setup. The driveline features a Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) that decouples the front motor from the rest of the driveline, effectively giving the Electrified G80 a choice of AWD and RWD, thus reducing driveline losses and improving efficiency when AWD is not required by the conditions.

The Electrified G80 also offers a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that enables the car to supply electricity to external equipment at up to 3.6 kW, which Genesis says is more than that used by the average household, thus enabling the powering of electric household appliances from the car.

Comfort equipment in the Electrified G80 includes Active Noise Control-Road, a noise cancellation system that is available in the GV80 SUV. Like in the SUV, the system in the Electrified G80 creates opposite-phase soundwaves to counteract road noise.

Ride comfort in the Electrified G80 comes courtesy of adaptive Electronic Control Suspension with Road Preview, which uses a front-facing camera to read the surfaces of the road ahead, and adjusts the car’s suspension setup accordingly.

Inside, the Electrified G80 sports an interior that is nearly identical to that of the ICE-powered G80, albeit with an eye on sustainability in terms of materials used for various parts of the electric car’s cabin. Natural dyes have been used for its seats, console and rear seat armrest, while trim pieces feature eco-friendly natural wood and recycled wood alongside recycled PET fabrics, says Genesis.

Cabin equipment details, too, have yet to be stated by Genesis, though for reference, the interior of the internal combustion G80 features ambient lighting, a Lexicon sound system, Active Sound Design, a twin-filter air purification system and rear-seat touchscreen displays with independent audio and video inputs.

Also with the G80 as a reference, safety kit on the internal combustion car includes Pre-active Safety Seat (PSS), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Remote Smart Parking Assistant (RSPA) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), joined by Highway Driving Assist II (HAD II), Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning (SCC-ML), as well as 10 airbags.

More details about the market launch of the Genesis Electrified G80, along with details on the car’s North American specifications will be released later this year, said Genesis.