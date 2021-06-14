In Cars, Genesis, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2021 2:46 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai Motor Group will discontinue its 5.0 litre Tau naturally-aspirated GDi V8 engine, according to a report by South Korea’s Daum. As a result, the next-generation Genesis G90, which is expected to be unveiled later this year, will not be offered with a V8, in a move that is similar to the latest Kia K9.

On the current, first-generation G90, the Tau V8 is rated to deliver as much as 425 PS (419 hp) and 520 Nm of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, or with a HTRAC all-wheel drive system, to all four wheels.

The report tips the Smartstream G 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 from the GV80 and GV70 to be the new top-level powertrain to replace the Tau V8. In the SUVs, the V6 mill outputs 380 PS (375 hp) and 530 Nm, with the option of rear- or all-wheel drive – an eight-speed auto is standard.

Aside from a downsized engine, the all-new G90 is also said to be offered with an all-electric powertrain. Considering the carmaker has already revealed the Electrified G80 in April, this is certainly a possibility. The zero-emission version of the G80 offers up to 500 km of range on a single charge and supports fast charging up to 350 kW, with a dual-motor setup providing a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of just 4.9 seconds.

Spyshots of the forthcoming G90 suggest the model will sport a revised profile and redesigned grille, while retaining the dual-tier headlamps and taillights of current Genesis models. A more luxurious interior is also part of the upgrades, along with new technologies like a rear-wheel steering system as well as improved safety and driver assistance systems.

