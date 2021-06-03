In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 3 June 2021 4:03 pm / 1 comment

Having revealed the facelifted K9 last month, Kia is opening pre-orders for its refreshed luxury flagship in its home market of South Korea tomorrow, June 3. To give buyers a taste of what to expect, the company has released new details and photos of the car, including a first look at the interior.

The cabin architecture has been largely carried over from the previous model, with the same horizontal dashboard layout, freestanding infotainment touchscreen and even the four-spoke steering wheel (with the new Kia badge, of course). There are a couple of changes, however, starting with the even more massive 14.5-inch widescreen centre display, replacing the old 12.3-inch unit.

Linked to this touchscreen is an updated infotainment system that uses a fingerprint scanner (said to be a first for the class, but don’t tell Audi that) to load the driver’s personalised settings such as the seat and mirror positions, climate control and instrument display settings and so on. It can also be used for authentication for making in-car payments.

You can also update the software over-the-air and search for music using the Korean music streaming service Melon, the larger database of which allows for faster and more accurate searches. A new digital key function allows you to unlock and start the car without using the key, via a smartphone application that also enables you to remotely access a three-dimensional view of the K9’s surroundings for the first time.

Elsewhere, there are new Obeche Engineer and Sycamore wood trim options, plus a frameless rear-view mirror and a new quilt pattern for the seats. The pews themselves have been updated, with those for the driver and nearside rear passenger getting an Ergo Motion function first seen on Genesis vehicles – this uses adjustable air cells within the seats to help reduce fatigue in “stretching mode”.

To improve comfort still further, the K9 is now equipped with electronically-controlled suspension with road preview, another feature lifted from Genesis. This uses the front camera and navigation data to analyse the road condition – including detecting any surface imperfections – and adjust the suspension to suit.

Safety-wise, the new K9 comes with the obligatory barrage of driver assistance systems such as standard Highway Driving Assist 2, a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving function that will even change lanes for you. Other features include autonomous emergency braking with oncoming vehicle and cross traffic detection, reverse AEB and remote parking assist that will allow you to perform parking manoeuvres outside the car.

We’ve already seen what the exterior will look like, with a comprehensive redesign that belies the familiar cabin. At the front, the stacked headlights have been replaced by slimmer, sharper headlights that flank a large “tiger nose” grille with V-shaped chrome inserts. The broad air intake design emphasises the car’s stance and is underlined by a subtle full-width chrome strip.

The conventional side profile has been enhanced by a chrome front fender appliqué and shiny 19-inch alloy wheels in a new design, while the taillights are joined together by an illuminated strip and a chrome garnish. The rear number plate recess has also been moved downwards into the bumper. The dynamic welcome light plays an elaborate light show when the car is unlocked.

Kia has yet to reveal any technical details of the new K9, but it has confirmed that it will offer the same 3.8 litre naturally-aspirated and 3.3 litre turbocharged V6s as before. Previously, the engines were rated at 315 PS and 397 Nm of torque for the 3.8 litre and 370 PS and 510 Nm for the 3.3 litre. The range-topping 425 PS/520 Nm 5.0 litre NA V8 appears to have been dropped.

All engines were previously paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which is expected to be carried over. A new feature is the world’s first Predictive Gear-shift System (PGS) that uses data from the navigation system, front camera and the radar sensor to determine the right gear for a particular driving situation. Sounds suspiciously like Rolls-Royce’s Satellite Aided Transmission (SAT), but whatever.

The K9 will go on sale in Korea later this month, with the variant lineup simplified to Platinum and Masters for both engine options. Prices range from 56.9 million won (RM210,500) for the 3.8 litre Platinum to 76.1 million won (RM281,300) for the 3.3 litre Masters. Expect all-wheel drive to be offered as an option, as before.